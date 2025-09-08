Eos Energy Unlocks Advanced Control and System Optimization with Launch of DawnOS™: 100% U.S. Developed Battery Management System, Software, Controls, and Analytics Platform Designed for Security, Performance, and American Innovation

A secure, U.S.-developed software and controls platform purpose-built for Eos Z3 battery systems to power and protect America’s energy future

DawnOSTM will be offered to customers as part of a turnkey solution

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos" or the “Company”), an American energy company and the leading innovator in designing, sourcing, manufacturing, and providing zinc-based battery energy storage systems (BESS) manufactured in the United States, today announced the launch of its new proprietary battery management system, software, controls and analytics platform, DawnOS, designed to revolutionize the way energy storage systems are managed, optimized, and integrated into the grid. Fully designed, engineered, and developed in the United States, DawnOS represents a new standard in American-made battery energy storage software – with technical excellence and national security designed into the platform.

Built with advanced analytics and real-time operational intelligence, DawnOS empowers system operators to maximize their battery asset value. The platform utilizes advanced State of Charge (SoC) to accurately track available energy, State of Health (SoH) to detect and correct imbalances between battery strings, reducing operating costs, and State of Energy (SoE) algorithms to estimate site-wide energy capacity enabling precise grid dispatch, revenue optimization, and improved grid coordination.

Purpose-built for the Eos battery chemistry and system architecture, DawnOS enables superior distributed control down to the independent battery module level, driving better system balancing, automated operations, and increased site availability. DawnOS addresses incumbent technology limitations by offering a comprehensive, IP-rich solution specifically designed to extract maximum value from Eos Z3 battery systems.

“As we continue to gain more field operating experience, we have been simultaneously developing DawnOS – marking a significant milestone in the advancement of our technology as we transition from a battery supplier to a provider of complete energy storage solutions,” said Francis Richey, Chief Technology Officer. “We built this platform based on direct feedback from our customers, creating a platform that makes it easier to monitor, manage, and realize the full value of Z3 Eos battery systems. With this software, our customers gain unprecedented visibility and control over their energy storage systems, enabling smarter decisions and greater returns with an American made product.”

Symbolizing the beginning of a new day and a new opportunity, DawnOS represents an Eos operating platform that empowers progress and transformation as the company ushers in the dawn of a new energy transition and drives toward American energy independence. At a time when critical infrastructure faces unprecedented cybersecurity threats and supply chain vulnerabilities, DawnOS delivers a secure, domestic platform with no foreign code and no external cloud dependencies.

“DawnOS was designed from the ground up with performance, cybersecurity, and safety in mind,” said Pranesh Rao, Senior Vice President of Storage System Engineering. “Using the knowledge of our chemistry and application experience, we have developed a customized control system that provides flexibility, scalability, and reliability, catering to the evolving demand for energy storage and supporting the future growth and rising need for BESS systems.”

Key features of DawnOS include:

Automated System Balancing: Distributed controls perform automated balancing of modules within strings and of strings within cubes, maintaining system availability, extending asset life and minimizing operational and maintenance intervention.

Distributed controls perform automated balancing of modules within strings and of strings within cubes, maintaining system availability, extending asset life and minimizing operational and maintenance intervention. Real-Time Monitoring and Control : Seamless integration with battery hardware for instant performance insights.

: Seamless integration with battery hardware for instant performance insights. Unparalleled Flexibility in Energy Dispatch: Allows for dynamic discharge profiles without compromising system performance, health, or safety.

Allows for dynamic discharge profiles without compromising system performance, health, or safety. Secure by Design: Hosted entirely on U.S. infrastructure, with proprietary Eos-developed code and no reliance on foreign software or cloud services.

DawnOS is now being deployed in all new Eos projects and can be integrated into select legacy projects to bring next-generation intelligence and performance to Eos’ fleet of long duration energy storage systems.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos is accelerating the shift to American energy independence with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. The Company’s BESS features the innovative Znyth™ technology, a proven chemistry with readily available non-precious earth components, that is the pre-eminent safe, non-flammable, secure, stable, and scalable alternative to conventional lithium-ion technology. The Company’s BESS is ideal for utility-scale, microgrid, commercial, and industrial long-duration energy storage applications (i.e., 4 to 16+ hours), and provides customers with significant operational flexibility to cost effectively address current and future increased grid demand and complexity. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com .

Contacts

Investors: ir@eose.com

Media: media@eose.com

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the deployment, capabilities and anticipated benefits of DawnOS, including the impact on our business and the value of our battery systems, statements that refer to outlook, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and the information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes adversely affecting the business in which we are engaged; our ability to forecast trends accurately; our ability to generate cash, service indebtedness and incur additional indebtedness; our ability to achieve the operational milestones on the delayed draw term loan; our ability to raise financing in the future; risks associated with the credit agreement with Cerberus, including risks of default, dilution of outstanding Common Stock, consequences for failure to meet milestones and contractual lockup of shares; our customers’ ability to secure project financing; the amount of final tax credits available to our customers or to Eos pursuant to the Inflation Reduction Act; the timing and availability of future funding under the Department of Energy Loan Facility; our ability to continue to develop efficient manufacturing processes to scale and to forecast related costs and efficiencies accurately; fluctuations in our revenue and operating results; competition from existing or new competitors; our ability to convert firm order backlog and pipeline to revenue; risks associated with security breaches in our information technology systems; risks related to legal proceedings or claims; risks associated with evolving energy policies in the United States and other countries and the potential costs of regulatory compliance; risks associated with changes to the U.S. trade environment; our ability to maintain the listing of our shares of common stock on NASDAQ; our ability to grow our business and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain our management and key employees; risks related to the adverse changes in general economic conditions, including inflationary pressures and increased interest rates; risk from supply chain disruptions and other impacts of geopolitical conflict; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Eos may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; other factors beyond our control; risks related to adverse changes in general economic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.