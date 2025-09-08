Queen Latifah Named Spokeswoman as WeightWatchers Launches First Comprehensive Menopause Program

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers” or the “Company”), the global leader in science-backed weight management, today announced the launch of WeightWatchers for Menopause, a groundbreaking program that sets a new standard in women’s health, designed to support women through every stage of the menopause journey, from perimenopause to post-menopause. To launch the program, WeightWatchers is partnering with Grammy and Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated actress, producer, entrepreneur, and health advocate Queen Latifah as its first official spokeswoman

“Menopause has been a new journey for me—one that’s changed how I see and care for my body,” said Queen Latifah. “It’s shown me how important it is for women to have support that truly understands this stage of life. That’s why I’m proud to be the spokesperson for WeightWatchers’ new program. For decades, WeightWatchers has helped women live healthier, more confident lives, and now they’re once again leading the way with care designed for menopause.”

A passionate advocate for women’s health, and someone navigating the realities of menopause herself, Queen Latifah brings honesty, empathy, and relatability to a life stage that for too long has been underserved, lacking both accessible education and personalized care.

WeightWatchers for Menopause combines the best of the brand, with trusted medical care, science-backed nutrition and lifestyle support, and a compassionate community of women—to deliver accessible, personalized care for this stage of life. Developed by leading physicians, menopause specialists, and experts in fitness and nutrition, the program provides a holistic model designed to meet the distinct health needs of women from perimenopause to postmenopause. From one-on-one guidance with menopause-trained clinicians and access to evidence-based treatments, to a tailored version of the Points® Program, fitness designed for strength and stability, and workshops led by coaches who understand this stage of life, the program offers women everything they need to feel supported, informed, and empowered.

“For more than six decades, WeightWatchers has evolved with the science to meet the changing needs of our members,” said Tara Comonte, CEO of WeightWatchers. “With this first-of-its-kind menopause program we’re proud to deliver truly comprehensive care in a single plan, bringing together specialized medical expertise, science-backed nutrition, lifestyle tools and a compassionate community. This program sets a new standard for the industry and women’s health, empowering millions to feel healthier, stronger, and more confident as they navigate menopause and beyond.”

WeightWatchers has a long track record of delivering meaningful results, and this newly launched program is no exception. In studies, women of menopausal age who followed WeightWatchers’ nutritional guidance lost nearly four times more weight than those trying to manage on their own.1 For members seeking additional support, WeightWatchers Clinic has expanded to include clinicians specifically trained in menopause care. These members receive comprehensive consultations, individualized care plans, and, when appropriate, prescription options such as HRT, GLP-1s, or other evidence-based treatments, all monitored by licensed clinicians. In fact, women of menopausal age enrolled in WeightWatchers Clinic lost on average 18.6% of their body weight (40.1 lbs) in just one year. Emerging research from the Mayo Clinic has found that postmenopausal women receiving hormone therapy in combination with GLP-1 semaglutide achieved approximately 30% greater weight loss than those using the GLP-1 alone.2

“For many women, the changes that come with menopause can feel overwhelming. Hormone-related weight gain in particular often resists traditional methods of weight loss,” said Dr. Kim Boyd, Chief Medical Officer of WeightWatchers. “Too often women are left feeling isolated or dismissed because menopause care has been historically overlooked, hard to access, and filled with misinformation. With WeightWatchers for Menopause, we’re bringing together our six decade legacy of supporting women with a dedicated care team trained in menopause, evidence-based options like hormone therapy and GLP-1 medications—alongside a specialized curriculum and a trusted community. We are uniquely positioned to provide women in this stage of life with the guidance and tools they need to achieve real, lasting results.”

By bringing together science-backed nutrition and lifestyle change, personalized medical care, and a supportive community, WeightWatchers for Menopause offers the most comprehensive program of its kind, empowering women to feel healthier, stronger, and more supported as they navigate menopause and beyond with confidence.

For more information or to join WeightWatchers for Menopause, please visit: menopause.weightwatchers.com/us/en.

ABOUT WEIGHTWATCHERS

WeightWatchers is the global leader in science-backed weight management, offering an integrated support system that combines scientific expertise and human connection. With more than 60 years of experience, WeightWatchers is the most studied commercial weight management program in the world, delivered through its No. 1 U.S. doctor-recommended weight-loss program. Its holistic, personalized approach also includes U.S.-based clinical interventions, medications when clinically appropriate, and a global network of coaches and community support. Since 1963, the company has surrounded its members with the support they need to reach and sustain their goals, wherever they are on their journey. Members can access these solutions directly, or through WeightWatchers for Business’ full-spectrum platform for employers, health plans, and payers. In a landscape crowded with contradictory advice, isolating apps, and one-size-fits-all solutions, WeightWatchers offers a proven path forward, grounded in empathy and designed to help every member feel better in their body and live a longer, healthier life. For more information, visit weightwatchers.com.

