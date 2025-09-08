Bath & Body Works to Hire More Than 30,000 Seasonal Associates Ahead of Holiday Season

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From festive candles to luxurious body care, Bath & Body Works is the trusted destination for gifting and self-care during the holiday season. To meet this expected surge in holiday demand, Bath & Body Works is announcing plans to hire more than 30,000 seasonal associates across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

This robust hiring initiative supports the brand’s commitment to delivering standout service during its busiest time of year. It also reinforces its position as an employer of choice in retail, valuing team members who bring energy, care and connection to every customer interaction.

Bath & Body Works plans to hire part-time retail associates to support its nearly 1,900 North American stores, along with more than 2,000 full-time roles at its five Ohio-based distribution centers (DCs). This seasonal expansion is designed to ensure stores and logistics teams are fully staffed to support increased consumer demand and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Available roles include:

Retail : part-time seasonal associates in Bath & Body Works stores

: part-time seasonal associates in Bath & Body Works stores Distribution Center: full-time merchandise processors, handlers, outbound loaders and high lift operators

Seasonal associates at Bath & Body Works get access to a wide range of competitive benefits, including:

40% discount at Bath & Body Works stores

Competitive wages and flexible scheduling

Access to earned wages before payday via DailyPay*

Climate-controlled facilities and paid holidays for full-time distribution center associates

More than just holiday employment, these roles may offer a pathway to long-term career growth. Bath & Body Works invests in talent development, with many seasonal associates transitioning into permanent positions and advancing into leadership roles across distribution centers, supply chain operations, home office and field teams. The company has maintained similar hiring levels over the past two holiday seasons, underscoring its commitment to scaling talent and delivering consistently during peak.

“The holiday season is when our brand, products and strong teams shine brightest,” said Daniel Heaf, chief executive officer of Bath & Body Works. “It’s our peak season and delivering excellence for our customers starts with the incredible people in our stores and distribution centers. We’re proud to create jobs for thousands of associates who will help us meet the moment and deliver a world-class experience for every customer.”

Bath & Body Works continues to earn recognition as an employer of choice, recently featured on Indeed’s Work Wellbeing 100—a ranking of companies leading in employee wellness. The recognition underscores Bath & Body Works’ commitment to a supportive, people-first culture where team members consistently report high levels of purpose, satisfaction and happiness.

How to apply

Interested seasonal store associate candidates can easily search and apply for available roles online at JoinBBW.com.

Distribution center applicants can apply online at bbwdcjobs.com for immediate employment decisions and start dates.

To learn more about associate life at Bath & Body Works, visit bbwinc.com.



*Daily Pay is for U.S. associates only

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables it to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at 1,904 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, 537 international franchised locations and an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com (as of August 2, 2025).

Media Relations

Emmy Beach

Communications@bbw.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7db23e5-ce52-4e64-8016-5898efa4ec06