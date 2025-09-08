Milemarker™ Wins 2025 WealthManagement.com Industry Award for Innovation

Charleston, SC, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milemarker™, the data engine for wealth management that gives advisory firms unlimited insight through unified data, today announced it has won in the Innovation New Applications category for the WealthManagement.com 2025 Industry Awards.

The award recognizes Milemarker's™ Firm Intelligence platform, which synthesizes data across 130+ wealth management systems to give RIAs, broker-dealers, and family offices a single source of truth. This AI-ready data solution eliminates the tab fatigue and system fragmentation that plague modern advisory firms, allowing teams to focus on client relationships instead of hunting for information across disconnected platforms.

"We built Milemarker™ based on our belief that advisory firms should own and control their data," said Jud Mackrill, CEO and Co-Founder of Milemarker™. "This award validates our approach of synthesizing insights across disparate systems to help firms turn data into their most valuable asset while scaling efficiently."

The Milemarker™ platform addresses the hidden cost of tech chaos that burdens advisory firms—where advisors spend more time managing spreadsheets and juggling browser tabs than serving clients. By connecting existing systems through its Data Engine, Console, and Command Center, Milemarker™ transforms operational fragmentation into orchestrated excellence.

"Supporting today's fastest growing advisory firms means solving the problems that prevent scale," added Mackrill. "Our clients no longer choose between growth and operational control—they get both."

Now in its 11th year, the Wealth Management Industry Awards is the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. A panel of judges made up of top names in the industry, led by WealthManagement.com director of editorial strategy and operations David Armstrong, chose the winners.

"The Industry Awards are a beacon, illuminating the trailblazers and innovators who are shaping the future of the financial services industry," said David Armstrong, director of editorial strategy and operations.

About Milemarker™

Milemarker™ is the data engine for wealth management, helping RIAs, broker-dealers, TAMPs, and family offices unify their data to analyze, report, and act with confidence. Through its Firm Intelligence platform and proprietary Data Model, Milemarker™ synthesizes insights from 130+ wealth-tech systems, giving firms a single source of truth while maintaining complete data ownership and control. The platform eliminates tab fatigue, automates manual workflows, and transforms operational chaos into competitive advantage—allowing firms to focus on what matters most: serving clients and scaling growth.

Built on enterprise-grade infrastructure powered by AWS and Snowflake, Milemarker™ provides SOC 2 Type II-certified security with seamless integration capabilities. The platform supports firms from emerging RIAs to multi-billion-dollar enterprises, enabling them to own their data, amplify their impact, and scale without compromising operational excellence.

Headquartered in Charleston, S.C., Milemarker™ also has teams in Denver, Omaha, Atlanta, Cincinnati, and Phoenix.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. WealthManagement.com offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry’s leading audience of wealth management professionals.