Elevation Point Partners with Milemarker to Unify Data Across Growing Portfolio of Partner Firms and OCIO Business

CHARLESTON, SC, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milemarker, the financial technology company enabling unified data connectivity across the wealth management ecosystem, today announced a strategic partnership with Elevation Point, a growth partner and minority investor supporting independent advisors and breakaway teams. Through this partnership, Elevation Point will have a comprehensive data infrastructure to connect, aggregate, and operationalize information across its growing portfolio of partner firms and Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) business.

As Elevation Point - which has invested in firms representing a combined $9.6 billion in client assets since launching 18 months ago - continues to accelerate its investment activity, the firm recognized the critical need for a technology partner capable of unifying disparate data sources while preserving each partner firm's operational independence.

"When you're building a network of high-quality independent firms, the last thing you want is to burden them with complex technology or force them onto a single rigid platform," said Jim Dickson, Founding Partner and CEO of Elevation Point. "Milemarker gives us the ability to create a unified view across our entire ecosystem—partner firms, our OCIO platform, and every custodian and technology provider in between—without disrupting what makes each firm unique. This is the connective tissue that allows us to truly compound value for our partners rather than just aggregate businesses."

Milemarker's platform will enable Elevation Point to aggregate portfolio data, performance analytics, and operational metrics across multiple custodians, reporting platforms, and back-office systems. The integration supports Elevation Point's technology stack, which includes Addepar, Orion, Vestmark, and multiple custodial relationships, creating a single source of truth that flows seamlessly between the home office and partner firms.

"Firms like Elevation Point represent the future of wealth management—growth-oriented organizations that understand the value of partnership over pure consolidation," said Jud Mackrill, CEO and Co-Founder of Milemarker. "But that model only works if you can see across your entire investment universe in real time. We built Milemarker to solve exactly this problem: connecting every piece of the wealth tech stack so that you have complete visibility without the operational drag of manual reconciliation and fragmented systems, whether you're looking at a single client portfolio or the aggregate data across a $9.6+ billion network."

Compounding Data, Not Just Assets

The partnership addresses a fundamental challenge facing growth-oriented wealth management firms: as organizations expand through strategic investments and partnerships, their data environments become exponentially more complex. Each new partner firm brings different custodians, reporting systems, and operational workflows. Without a unifying layer, firms navigate mounting operational costs, compliance risks, and an inability to leverage data for strategic decision-making.

Milemarker's integration ecosystem—spanning 130+ partners across custodians, portfolio management systems, alternatives platforms, and reporting tools—enables Elevation Point to onboard new partner firms without requiring disruptive technology migrations. Partner advisors maintain their preferred systems while Elevation Point gains enterprise-wide visibility.

"The real opportunity for strategic investors in wealth management isn't just acquiring income streams—it's creating genuine operational leverage that helps advisors serve clients better and grow faster," Dickson added. "Milemarker is the infrastructure that makes that possible. When our partners can spend more time with clients instead of wrestling with data reconciliation across five different platforms, everybody wins."

For firms evaluating strategic growth through partnerships, acquisitions, or OCIO expansion, the Elevation Point-Milemarker partnership demonstrates a blueprint for scaling without sacrificing operational excellence or advisor autonomy.

"Every firm that's rolling up advisors or building an OCIO practice eventually hits the same wall: data fragmentation that prevents them from actually realizing the strategic value they're trying to create," Mackrill said. "We're proud to partner with Elevation Point to prove that there's a better way—one where technology enables growth rather than constraining it."

About Milemarker

Milemarker is a Charleston-based financial technology company helping advisory firms gain control over their investment universe and create unified connectivity across fragmented wealth tech stacks. With an integration ecosystem spanning 130+ partners and solutions including Investment Center, Milemarker Workflow, and advanced analytics capabilities, Milemarker enables advisors to adapt to evolving client needs while spending more time on relationships rather than operations. For more information, visit milemarker.co.

About Elevation Point

Elevation Point is a wealth management firm focused on bringing together industry-leading independent advisors through minority stake partnerships with RIAs and breakaway advisors transitioning to independence. Distinguishing ourselves as accelerators in a landscape of aggregators, our growth partnership model empowers advisors to retain control over their futures, with our support. With a core focus on advisor values and clients' evolving needs, our mission is simple: to elevate the entire industry to higher ground.

For more information, please visit elevationpoint.com, and for the latest updates, follow Elevation Point on LinkedIn.

Client assets totaled approximately $9.6 billion as of June 30, 2025. This figure represents the combined estimated assets under management (AUM) and assets under advisement (AUA) of Elevation Point’s partner firms at the time of their respective partnership launches. These figures are distinct from, and may differ from, the regulatory assets under management reported on Elevation Point’s Form ADV.



