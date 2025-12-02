Milemarker Launches Navigator: Ask Your Data Anything, Build Your Own Models, Keep Everything Secure

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advisors have more data than ever and less time to use it. Milemarker Navigator changes that equation—securely.

Milemarker today launched Navigator , a natural language AI platform that lets wealth managers query portfolio data, market intelligence, and client information using plain English. Instead of navigating multiple systems or waiting on analysts, advisors can simply ask: "Which clients have concentrated stock positions that need attention before year-end?" and get actionable answers immediately.

Navigator builds on Milemarker's core advantage—a unified data layer connecting the fragmented wealth-tech stack. While other AI tools query siloed systems, Navigator draws from everything Milemarker already connects: custodial data, portfolio analytics, alternatives, compliance records, and third-party research.

"Most advisors spend 75% of their time on operations and only 25% with clients; that’s backwards," said Jud Mackrill, CEO and Cofounder of Milemarker. "Navigator flips that ratio by eliminating the friction between having data and actually using it. Ask a question, get an answer, move on to the client conversation that matters."

Security by Design

Wealth management data demands institutional-grade protection. Navigator was built with that reality from day one. All data remains within the firm's secure environment—nothing leaves or trains external models or gets exposed. Advisors get the power of best-in-class AI without the compliance headaches or client privacy concerns that have kept many firms on the sidelines of the AI conversation.

"The question we kept hearing was: how do we get the benefits of AI without putting client data at risk?" said Mackrill. "Navigator answers that. Your data stays yours."

Build Your Own Models

Navigator isn't just a query tool—it's a platform for building firm-specific intelligence. Advisors can create custom models tailored to their investment philosophy, client segments, or operational workflows. A firm focused on retirement planning builds different models than one specializing in business owners or multi-generational wealth. Navigator adapts to how each firm actually works, learning their terminology, their thresholds, their priorities.

What Advisors Can Ask:

"Show me all clients approaching retirement with more than 30% equity exposure"

"What's my firm's total allocation to commercial real estate across all accounts?"

"Summarize this alternative investment in two paragraphs for my 2pm meeting"

"Which portfolios drifted outside their target allocation this quarter?"

"Compare the tax efficiency of these three model portfolios"





The platform generates custom visualizations, exports reports, and identifies patterns across thousands of accounts—work that previously required hours of manual analysis or dedicated quantitative staff.

Why Now

The convergence of institutional-quality large language models and Milemarker's connected data infrastructure creates a capability that wasn't possible two years ago. Navigator's AI understands financial terminology, regulatory context, and advisor workflows—not because it was trained on generic internet data, but because it was built specifically for wealth management.

For firms that have been cautious about AI adoption—waiting for the technology to mature, the security questions to be answered, and the use cases to become clear—Navigator represents a new starting point.

Availability

Milemarker Navigator is available now to Milemarker clients. To schedule a demo, visit milemarker.co .

About Milemarker

Milemarker is an award-winning financial technology company that unifies fragmented wealth management operations through enterprise-grade data infrastructure and workflow automation. The platform serves RIAs, broker-dealers, TAMPs, and aggregators seeking to scale beyond traditional operational breaking points.

Built on AWS and Snowflake infrastructure, Milemarker follows a "connect, don't replace" philosophy, integrating 130+ systems including CRMs, custodians, and portfolio platforms into a unified data environment. SOC 2 Type II compliant and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Milemarker helps firms transform operational chaos into competitive advantage. For more information, visit milemarker.co.