New Omada Health Analysis Shows Long-Term Weight Maintenance Post-GLP-1 Discontinuation, Challenging Industry Assumptions

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omada Health (Nasdaq: OMDA), the virtual between-visit healthcare provider, released results from a real-world analysis that showed 63% of Omada members maintained or continued to lose weight 12 months after discontinuing GLP-1s,1 challenging widespread assumptions of inevitable post-medication weight regain. Since the GLP-1 Care Track launched, Omada has supported more than 100,000 members taking GLP-1 medications.

The retrospective analysis included 816 members in Omada’s GLP-1 Care Track and examined GLP-1 discontinuation and subsequent weight change at 6, 9, and 12 months.1 At one year post-discontinuation members showed just 0.8% average weight change,1 compared to 11-12% weight gain typically seen in clinical trials2-3 where participants do not always have access to wraparound lifestyle support after they stop the medication.3 Omada’s analysis demonstrated participants largely experienced weight maintenance consistently throughout the year, with 0.03% average weight change at 6 months and 0.6% average weight change at 9 months,1 suggesting the sustained impact of lifestyle support at this critical moment in their GLP-1 journey.

"As employers face mounting pressure to manage the rising costs of GLP-1s,4 these findings demonstrate how Omada’s program can help prevent wasted healthcare dollars and protect the investment in these expensive medications," said Wei-Li Shao, President, Omada Health. "We believe that GLP-1 success includes both weight loss and weight maintenance. These findings show that proper support can help members maintain weight loss long after they decide along with their provider to discontinue GLP-1s,1 delivering lasting value to members and customers."

The analysis used claims-based methodology to track outcomes of members without diabetes enrolled in Omada’s GLP-1 Care Track at 6, 9, and 12 months post-discontinuation.1 Omada offers behavioral support through dedicated care teams alongside connected devices and an AI-enhanced digital experience. Omada's program emphasizes the importance of maintaining muscle mass in members’ GLP-1 journeys, through activity and movement guidance for a holistic approach to weight health.

"While our previous research showed promising short-term results after GLP-1 discontinuation,5 this analysis strengthens those findings by using objective pharmacy claims data and demonstrating that success can be sustained in the long-term,1" said Sarah Linke, PhD, MPH, Senior Director, Clinical & Translational Research at Omada Health. "As we see an increase in GLP-1 use,6 it's crucial that we understand how to support members at all phases of their weight health journey, including helping members maintain weight after discontinuing GLP-1s."

This study was completed as part of the Omada Insights Lab ANSWERS (Analyzing Success of Weight medication with Real-world evidence and Stats) Initiative, which examines and shares real-world data from Omada’s behavior change weight health programs. Learn more about Omada Health’s approach to GLP-1 medications and coverage here .

Omada Health is a virtual-first healthcare provider that nurtures lifelong health, one day at a time. Omada care teams implement clinically-validated behavior change protocols for individuals living with diabetes, hypertension, prediabetes, and musculoskeletal issues. With more than a decade of experience and data, and 30 peer-reviewed publications that showcase its clinical and economic results, Omada is designed to help improve health outcomes and contain healthcare costs. Omada’s scope exceeds 2,000 customers, including health plans, health systems, and employers ranging in size from small businesses to Fortune 500s.

The foundation of Omada’s success is a strong, vibrant work culture, which helped earn the company the distinction of becoming an officially certified Great Place to Work®. An industry leader, Omada was the first virtual provider to join the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s Leadership Alliance, reflecting the aim to complement primary care providers for the benefit of members, and affirming its guarantee to every partner: Omada works differently.

