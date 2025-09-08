Concentrix Named a Market Leader in Digital Marketing and Sales Services

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC ), a global technology and services leader, today announced it has been named a Market Leader in HFS Research’s 2025 Digital Marketing and Sales Services Horizon report, earning recognition as the go-to intelligent transformation partner for global enterprises.

Each year, HFS Research spotlights the companies redefining how innovation drives value across the sales and marketing lifecycle. This year, Concentrix rose from disruptor to top-tier leader, earning a Market Leader designation for its rapid growth in digital marketing and B2B sales—and for helping clients boost sales, win market share, and sell complex products without simply adding more salespeople. Among 14 global providers, Concentrix secured the highest honor, recognized for its standout value proposition, innovation, go-to-market strength, and market impact.

Using a blend of consulting, design, and proprietary AI innovations that deliver personalized outreach and smarter campaigns, Concentrix has driven measurable results at scale for its clients.

For a Fortune 500® technology provider, Concentrix deployed GenAI-powered tools to reduce the amount of time that customer experience advisors searched for information by more than half, and doubled their ability to resolve questions and issues efficiently and effectively.

In addition, using AI-powered lead generation and personalized outreach technologies to reduce call prep time for sellers, Concentrix boosted revenue by 190% for a global cloud provider.

These outcomes show how Concentrix’ AI-first approach enables enterprises to outpace competitors, reimagine go-to-market strategies, and capture opportunities previously out of reach.

“Concentrix leverages its design-build-run approach, supported by GenAI-powered IPs such as Lead Factory, iX Hello™, and the Marketing Engagement Platform, to drive intelligent B2B marketing and sales transformation,” said Melissa O’Brien, Associate Practice Leader, HFS Research. “The blend of proprietary innovation, deep technology partnerships, and proven delivery scale, enabling measurable client outcomes, reinforces its position as a market leader in the digital marketing and sales market space."

“Enterprises today are under pressure to grow faster, connect with buyers in more meaningful ways, and prove return on investment on every sales and marketing investment,” said Mike Naughton, Global Vice President of B2B Sales Services at Concentrix. “Being named a Market Leader in HFS Research’s report validates the investments we’ve made in AI and the strength of our decades of B2B sales and marketing expertise. By combining that experience with AI-powered solutions, we enable our clients to unlock new levels of personalization, performance, and growth.”

For more information on Concentrix’ B2B Sales and Marketing services, see HFS Research’s full report.

About us: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a Fortune 500® company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world’s best brands, today and into the future. We’re solution-focused, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. With unique data and insights, deep industry expertise, and advanced technology solutions, we’re the intelligent transformation partner that powers a world that works, helping companies become refreshingly simple to work, interact, and transact with. Delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

