IPC Appoints FinTech & Enterprise Software Leader Vimal Vel as Chief Product Officer as the Company Moves to Redefine the Future of Global Trading Technology

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPC, a global leader in trading communications technology and financial market connectivity, today announced the appointment of Vimal Vel as Chief Product Officer. Vimal, a visionary product and technology leader, will lead the next generation of product innovation at IPC.

”Vimal Vel’s track record of delivering market-leading products and building high-performing product teams in the financial services industry speaks for itself,” said IPC CEO Kurt Adams. “As we develop the next generation of industry-changing digital communications technology, we are thrilled to have Vimal leading the charge.”

Vimal joins a c-suite led by Adams, who is known for his ability to attract top talent across industries and position companies for growth, innovation, and global expansion. Adams joined the company in 2024, and has already begun to embark on a new phase of growth, as the company scales its vision of delivering the next generation of frictionless trading experiences, while also building a strong and talented leadership team.

Vimal joins IPC with a mandate to transform integrated trading communications, combining advanced cloud adoption, AI-driven workflows, and seamless multi-modal connectivity to create a unified global trading experience. His appointment underscores IPC’s commitment to delivering trusted, compliant, and reliable technology to its worldwide network of market participants.

“Trading technology is at a pivotal inflection point,” said Vimal Vel, describing his vision for the CPO role at IPC. “I’m excited to bring a product vision to deliver a multi-modal communication experience that unites voice, chat, video, and data into one seamless platform — giving our customers the intelligent, frictionless, and connected workflows they need to compete in a rapidly evolving market. Kurt and the IPC leadership team are building something truly special, and I’m excited to be part of it.”

Vimal joins IPC from Morningstar, where he served as the Chief Product Officer, overseeing an $800 million product portfolio in financial services, leading its SaaS transformation and growth. Prior to joining Morningstar, he served as Chief Product Officer at Trepp, Inc., and Head of Product at Cuebiq, and product leadership roles at Dun & Bradstreet where he spearheaded transformative product strategies across multiple industries.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Vimal holds an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois at Chicago and an M.B.A. from The University of Chicago, Booth School of Business.

A specialist technology and service leader powering global financial markets for over 50 years, IPC Systems is at the forefront of innovation in trading and market data connectivity and communications technologies, setting the standard for exceptional service, innovation, and expertise.

IPC’s customer-first approach is bolstered by an extensive and diverse financial ecosystem that spans all asset classes and connects market participants anywhere in the world for enhanced communication, collaboration, and compliance.

Global services include trading communications, electronic trading, data and analytics and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. IPC is ideally positioned to anticipate change and remain aligned with rapidly transforming markets, and to empower customers to adapt to change, now and in the future.

