ProLogium Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Rimac Technology at IAA Mobility Show 2025

MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProLogium Technology, a global leader in solid-state battery innovation and Rimac Technology, a Tier One technology supplier to the automotive industry, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the IAA Mobility Show 2025 in Munich (9-12 September).

The MoU between these two strategic partners enables the further development of a next generation battery platform. The platform integrates ProLogium's “Superfluidized all-inorganic solid-state lithium ceramic battery”, delivering a major advance in battery technology. Rimac Technology brings to this MoU its expertise in designing scalable, high performance battery packs that are optimized for automotive applications and that integrate cutting edge technologies to meet the demands of the EV market.

The MoU covers four core joint project goals enabling significant consumer benefits:

Module Free Architecture: Together the two companies will work on developing a battery pack architecture that directly integrates ProLogum's solid-state pouch cells to eliminate traditional module structures, thereby reducing weight and complexity. Consumers will benefit from lighter vehicles that have a longer driving range, improved acceleration and enjoy higher energy efficiency.

High Packaging Efficiency: The battery pack will aim to achieve superior gravimetric (energy per unit mass) and volumetric (energy per unit volume) density in order to maximize the energy storage capacity with no need for pressurized modules. This innovation extends the driving range while leveraging the smaller battery pack. For customers this means fewer charging stops and enhanced convenience.

Advanced Thermal Management: State-of-the-art thermal management systems will ensure safety and stability during long drives or high speed operation. At the same time this will reduce any degradation in performance and safety risk that could potentially arise as a result of overheating.

Scalability for High-Volume Production: Designing the prototype with scalability in mind will allow ProLogium and Rimac to estimate manufacturing costs and assess the commercial viability of the technology for large-scale production. Once the technology matures, it can be quickly adopted at scale. This can help to reduce the price of vehicles or the cost of battery replacement, making these high performance solid state batteries accessible to a broader customer base.

At the same time, this next-generation battery module design will enable disassembly down to a single cell, delivering the high-value benefits of reparability as well as recycling and reuse. This approach not only enhances material circularity but also significantly reduces the carbon footprint, reinforcing the partner’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

“We are excited to collaborate with Rimac Technology to bring our next generation solid-state battery innovation to series production,” said Vincent Yang, Founder and CEO of ProLogium Technology. “With our proprietary SF-Ceramion all inorganic electrolyte and active safety mechanism (ASM), we are redefining what is possible for electric mobility – enabling lighter, safer, and longer-range batteries that will accelerate the transition to a truly sustainable future and set a new battery industry benchmark.”

Rimac COO and Deputy CEO, Nurdin Pitarević said: “ProLogium's solid-state technology perfectly complements our Next-Gen battery platform. This collaboration allows us to push the boundaries of energy density and safety even further, while maintaining our focus on production-ready solutions that will power hundreds of thousands of vehicles.”





ProLogium is showcasing a series of its latest R&D achievements at its IAA Booth (Hall B2, Stand E20), including next-generation solid-state cells and a prototype Design-for-Disassembly battery module, co-developed with France’s CEA-Liten. This innovation demonstrates how modular reparability and material recyclability can be combined with high energy density and safety to achieve sustainability across the entire battery lifecycle.

About Rimac Technology

Rimac Technology is a Tier 1 technology supplier to the automotive industry, fully owned by the Rimac Group. It specializes in electrification technologies, including battery systems and e-axles, as well as electronic systems. Rimac Technology covers the whole process of creation from concepts to prototypes and through to series production. Rimac Technology is headquartered in Croatia, with offices in the UK, and currently employs more than 1,000 employees, and collaborates on projects with a number of the world’s most renowned OEMs.

About ProLogium Technology

Founded in 2006, ProLogium Technology is an energy innovation company dedicated to the R&D and manufacturing of next-generation lithium ceramic batteries. Its proprietary technologies are protected by over a thousand global patents (granted and pending). After introducing the world’s first next-gen battery with 100% ceramic separators in 2013, ProLogium has been at the forefront of the battery technology. In 2025, ProLogium once again leads the industry by launching the world’s first Superfluidized all Inorganic Solid-State Lithium Battery. ProLogium’s Gigafactory in Taoyuan, Taiwan came online in 2024 and has shipped more than 500,000 battery cells to date. This steady supply to the global market is a testimony of its technology readiness and mass production capability.

In May 2024, the company inaugurated its first overseas R&D center in Paris-Saclay, France, to provide tailored technological solutions for the European market. Its first overseas Gigafactory project, located in Dunkirk, France, successfully completed both environmental and construction permitting processes by the end of 2024. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026, with mass production of fourth-generation batteries starting in 2028, ramping up to 4 GWh capacity by 2029, and full production by 2030. Learn more: www.prologium.com

