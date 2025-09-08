Medical Devices Market Size to Exceed USD 1,146.95 Billion by 2034 with Rapid Tech Advancements

Ottawa, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical devices market size was valued at USD 640.45 billion in 2024 and is projected to exceed USD 1,146.95 billion by 2034. In terms of CAGR, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2025 and 2034. The growing expansion of digital health, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements drive the market growth.



Medical Devices Market Highlights:

In terms of revenue, the medical devices market has been calculated at USD678.88 billion in 2025.

It is projected to attain nearly USD 1,146.95 billion by 2034.

North America accounted more than 40% of the market share in 2024.

By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

The diagnostics centers segment is expected to expand at a strong CAGR from 2025 to 2034.



Medical Devices Market Overview

A medical device is a software app, instrument, or appliance used for treating, diagnosing, and preventing diseases. They are used on the human body and improve health by monitoring symptoms. The medical device is available in various forms, like diagnostic tests, assistive tools, software, implants, and surgical tools. Medical devices offer benefits like increasing patient safety, enhancing the management of diseases, early diagnosis, supporting remote monitoring, and better patient outcomes.

What are the Types of Medical Devices?

Types Description Examples Diagnostic Devices Diagnostic devices are medical devices used to diagnose various conditions. Contact Lenses

X-ray

Stethoscopes

Ultrasound Machines

Blood Glucose Meters

Ultrasound Machines Treatment Devices A treatment device is a device used to treat injuries, diseases, and other health problems. Artificial Hip Joints

Ventilators

Surgical Lasers

Infusion Pumps

Pacemakers

Antibiotic syringes

Dental Unit Waterlines Monitoring Devices Monitoring devices are used to monitor and track the health records of persons. Pulse Oximeters

ECG Monitors

Thermometers

Fetal Monitors

Glucose Monitors

BP Monitors Assistive & Rehabilitation Devices These kinds of devices are used to recover from injuries and perform daily tasks. Prosthetics

Wheelchairs

Hearing Aids



Medical Devices Market Opportunity

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Disease Unlocks Market Opportunity

The growing prevalence of chronic disease and an aging population increases demand for various medical devices. The growing adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle increases the prevalence of chronic diseases. The growing rate of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and heart disease increases demand for medical devices. The strong focus on the accurate diagnosis of chronic diseases requires a medical device.

The need for monitoring chronic conditions increases the adoption of monitoring devices like wearable sensors, CGMs, and smart inhalers. The growing demand for devices like pacemakers, nebulizers, insulin pumps, and stents helps the market growth. The strong focus on personalised medicines and the need for continuous monitoring increases the adoption of medical devices. The growing prevalence of chronic disease creates an opportunity for the growth of the medical devices market.

Case Study: The Rise of Remote Monitoring Devices in Diabetes Care

Diabetes is one of the fastest-growing chronic diseases worldwide, impacting over 500 million people as of 2023. Managing the disease requires continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), lifestyle adjustments, and in many cases, insulin therapy. Traditionally, glucose monitoring involved finger-prick testing, which posed challenges in terms of compliance, accuracy, and patient comfort.

With advancements in medical technology, continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) have revolutionized diabetes care by offering real-time insights, remote monitoring, and integration with mobile health apps. This shift not only improves patient outcomes but also highlights the larger trend of digital health adoption in the global medical devices market.

The Challenge

Patients with diabetes face multiple barriers:

Invasive testing methods that reduce compliance.

that reduce compliance. Delayed diagnosis of complications due to lack of real-time monitoring.

due to lack of real-time monitoring. Limited access to healthcare professionals , especially in rural or underdeveloped regions.

, especially in rural or underdeveloped regions. Rising treatment costs, creating affordability gaps.

Healthcare providers, on the other hand, struggled with:

Limited tools for remote patient monitoring .

. Fragmented health records that made it difficult to offer personalized care.

A growing burden from rising global diabetes prevalence.



The Innovation

In June 2025, Tracky launched India’s first Bluetooth-connected continuous glucose monitor (CGM) priced at ₹5,999. The device, comprising transmitters and sensors, connects seamlessly with iOS and Android smartphones.

Key innovations include:

Bluetooth integration for real-time blood glucose monitoring.

for real-time blood glucose monitoring. Mobile app connectivity for patient-friendly dashboards.

for patient-friendly dashboards. Remote healthcare support , enabling doctors to track patient health data in real-time.

, enabling doctors to track patient health data in real-time. Affordable price point, making the device accessible to middle-income populations in India.

Impact on Patients and the Market

For Patients:

Improved compliance as finger-prick testing is no longer required multiple times a day.

Enhanced quality of life through early alerts for hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia.

Greater confidence in self-management with continuous feedback loops.



For Healthcare Providers:

Access to real-time patient data enables early interventions .

. Integration with telehealth platforms supports personalized care plans .

. Reduction in emergency hospital visits due to better monitoring.



For the Market:

Demonstrates how affordable innovation can scale rapidly in emerging economies.

can scale rapidly in emerging economies. Validates the demand for connected medical devices that align with the growth of digital health.

that align with the growth of digital health. Encourages partnerships between MedTech startups and established healthcare providers.



Lessons Learned

Accessibility Drives Adoption – Tracky’s lower price point compared to Western CGM devices addressed affordability, accelerating adoption. Digital Health Ecosystem is Key – The integration of CGMs with mobile apps, cloud-based platforms, and telemedicine enhances long-term market growth. Personalization Improves Outcomes – Real-time monitoring enables more accurate insulin dosage and lifestyle adjustments, aligning with the rising trend of personalized medicine.



Relevance to the Medical Devices Market

This case study reflects the core drivers shaping the global medical devices market:

Rising chronic diseases (like diabetes) are increasing demand for innovative monitoring solutions.

(like diabetes) are increasing demand for innovative monitoring solutions. Technological advancements such as Bluetooth, internet of things (IoT), and artificial intelligence are transforming traditional devices into connected health ecosystems .

such as Bluetooth, (IoT), and . Regional growth opportunities are particularly strong in Asia Pacific, where affordability and accessibility play crucial roles in device adoption.



Limitations and Challenges in the Medical Devices Market

What is the Limitation for the Medical Devices Market?

High Development Costs Limit the Expansion of the Market

With several benefits of the medical devices in healthcare systems, the high development cost restricts the market growth. Factors like complex design, stricter regulatory requirements, need for specialized materials, need for high-quality, and high-precision engineering are responsible for the high development cost. The complex design and need for specialized tooling increase the cost.

The advanced manufacturing techniques and the need for skilled labor increase the cost. The need for raw materials like biocompatible materials, polymer, plastics, surgical-grade alloys, and other materials increases the cost. The stringent regulations and high investment in quality testing increase the cost. The high development cost hampers the growth of the medical devices market.

Medical Devices Market Report Scope





Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2024 USD 640.45 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 678.88 Billion Market Size in 2031 USD 963.00 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 1,146.95 Billion Growth Rate 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6% Leading Region in 2024 North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Product, Therapeutic Application, End User, and Region Regional Scope Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa



Medical Devices Market Key Regional Analysis

How Big is the U.S. Medical Devices Market?

The U.S. medical devices market size is expected to be worth over USD 328.65 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 101.20 billion in 2025 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2034.



North America dominated the medical devices market in 2024. The well-established healthcare infrastructure and advancement in medical technologies increase the production of medical devices. The growing government investment in medical devices and supportive regulatory frameworks helps market growth.

The strong focus on home care and increasing demand for remote patient monitoring increases the adoption of medical devices. The aging population and growth in chronic diseases increase demand for medical devices. The presence of key players like Abbott, Medtronic, and Johnson & Johnson drives the overall growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The aging population and the rise of chronic conditions increase demand for medical devices. The growing healthcare spending and strong focus on telehealth services increase demand for medical devices. The increasing awareness about healthcare and high investment in healthcare infrastructure increase the development of medical devices. The well-established medical device manufacturing and the rise in MedTech startups support the overall growth of the market.

Medical Devices Market Segmentation Analysis

Product Type Analysis

The therapeutic devices segment dominated the medical devices market in 2024. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases increases demand for therapeutic devices. The growth in personalised medicine and focus on minimally invasive treatments increases the adoption of therapeutic devices. The growing remote monitoring and focus on improving patient outcomes increase demand for therapeutic devices. The growing adoption of therapeutic devices like insulin pumps, smart glucose monitors, and wearable pain management drives the overall growth of the market.

The assistive and rehabilitation devices segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The aging population and growing age-related disorders like heart disease & arthritis increase demand for assistive and rehabilitation devices. The ongoing technological advancements in devices like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), IOT, AI, wearables, and robotics help the market growth. The growing shift towards home-based care and a strong government focus on the development of device support the overall market growth.

End User Analysis

The hospitals segment held the largest share in the medical devices market in 2024. The growing number of patients and increasing diagnosis of various diseases increases demand for medical devices. The strong presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies increases demand for medical devices. The availability of surgical instruments, specialized diagnostic tools, and monitoring systems in hospitals drives the overall growth of the market.

The home healthcare settings segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The aging population and growing prevalence of chronic diseases increase demand for home healthcare. The growing preference for remote monitoring and adoption of telehealth services helps the market growth. The strong focus on convenience and focus on minimizing hospital admissions increases demand for home healthcare, supporting the overall growth of the market.

Sales Channel Analysis

The direct sales segment dominated the medical devices market in 2024. The focus on maintaining strong relationships and building personal connections increases demand for direct sales. The need to control customer experience and focus on customization increases demand for direct sales. The extensive product education and availability of deep technical expertise increase demand for direct sales, driving the overall growth of the market.

The online sales segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The strong focus on convenience and easy accessibility for a wider range of products increases the adoption of online sales. The focus on enhancing customer experience, like secure payment & customized orders, increases demand for online sales. The easy availability of product information and the need for building a superior buying experience increase demand for online sales, supporting the overall growth of the market.

Top Companies in the Medical Devices Market

DePuy Synthes

Medtronic Plc

Fesenius Medical Care

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Ethicon LLC

Siemens Healthineers

Stryker

Cardinal Health

Baxter International Inc.

BD



Recent Developments:

In January 2025, Stryker launched the Insignia Hip Stem device in India. The device uses Total Hip 4.1 software and captures patients' unique anatomy. The device is easy to implant for hemiarthroplasty and total hip procedures. (Source: https://health.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/medical-devices/us-device-maker-stryker-launches-insignia-hip-stem-in-india/117197185)

In June 2025, Tracky launched India’s first Bluetooth-connected continuous glucose monitor. The device supports iOS & Android and is available at Rs. 5999. The device consists of transmitters & sensors and helps in transforming diabetes care. (Source: https://www.biospectrumindia.com/news/90/26209/tracky-launches-indias-first-bluetooth-connected-continuous-glucose-monitor.html)

In January 2025, ResMed launched the AirSense 11 device for sleep apnea in India. The features of the device include remote software update, care check-in, and a personal therapy assistant. The device has the AirView, a remote monitoring platform, and the myAir app. (Source: https://www.financialexpress.com/business/healthcare-resmed-launches-new-device-for-patients-of-sleep-apnea-in-india-3709436/)

Medical Devices Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Diagnostic Devices

Imaging Devices

X-ray MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) CT (Computed Tomography) Ultrasound Nuclear Imaging (PET/SPECT) In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Devices

Immunoassay Analyzers Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Hematology Analyzers Molecular Diagnostics Coagulation Analyzers Endoscopy Devices ECG/EKG Machines Patient Monitoring Devices Others

Therapeutic Devices

Surgical Devices

Electrosurgical Devices Powered Surgical Instruments Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Cardiovascular Devices

Pacemakers Defibrillators Stents Catheters Orthopedic Devices

Joint Reconstruction Trauma Fixation Devices Arthroscopy Devices Spinal Devices Respiratory Devices

Ventilators Nebulizers CPAP/BiPAP Devices Dialysis Equipment Infusion Pumps Insulin Delivery Devices Others

Assistive and Rehabilitation Devices

Hearing Aids Mobility Aids (Wheelchairs, Walkers, Prosthetics) Exoskeletons Robotic Rehabilitation Devices Others

Others

Disposable Medical Supplies (Syringes, Gloves, Bandages) Wearable Devices Smart Health Devices (IoT-enabled devices) Implantable Devices (Cochlear implants, Neurostimulators)



By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Diagnostic Centers

Home Healthcare Settings

Clinics

Long-term Care Facilities

Research and Academic Institutes





By Sales Channel

Direct Sales (Distributors & Dealers)

Indirect Sales

Third Party Distributors Retail Pharmacies

Online Sales

Direct to Consumer Sales B2B E-commerce Platforms Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





