The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors The Dragonfly Foundation

CHICAGO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dragonfly Foundation collaborated in a volunteer initiative alongside the SBB Research Group Foundation , which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion A Charity Program.

On August 5th, volunteers from the SBB Research Group Foundation partnered with The Dragonfly Foundation to assemble summer-themed goodie bags for children and young adults undergoing cancer treatment and other medical conditions. The Dragonfly Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life for pediatric patients and their families by offering emotional, relational, and practical support. This volunteer initiative, held in Northbrook, Illinois, aimed to create cheerful bags filled with fun summer items to be distributed to children in hospitals and outpatient care facilities.

Volunteers played a crucial role in the project's success by thoughtfully packing each bag with toys, crafts, and handwritten notes of encouragement. “It was incredibly meaningful to contribute to something that brings joy to children facing such difficult circumstances,” said Jaime Djuric, a volunteer for the SBB Research Group Foundation. “Knowing that these small gestures can brighten someone’s day made the experience truly special.”

The support from volunteers allowed The Dragonfly Foundation to focus on outreach and distribution, while the team handled the preparation and assembly of the goodie bags. These gifts will directly benefit the children served by Dragonfly, offering them moments of happiness and comfort during challenging times.

To learn more about The Dragonfly Foundation and their mission, please visit: https://dragonfly.org



About the SBB Research Group Foundation