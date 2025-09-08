Wistia Recognized for Video Marketing Innovation in 8th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that Wistia , a leading video marketing platform for businesses, has been selected as winner of the “Best Live Video Marketing Solution” award in the 8th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.

With a long-standing focus on helping businesses harness the power of video, Wistia has continually introduced tools that make video creation, distribution, and measurement more accessible and effective. From hosting and analytics to production and brand control, the company’s breakthrough innovations have empowered marketers of all sizes to elevate their video strategies and connect with audiences in more meaningful ways. This commitment to advancing video marketing paved the way for its award-winning solution, webinars in Wistia.

Wistia empowers marketers to seamlessly create, host, promote, and analyze webinars and live events. With customizable registration pages, built-in lead capture, backstage chat for panelists, public chat for attendees, and high-quality video playback directly from the Wistia library, the platform simplifies every stage of webinar production and delivery.

Following an event, the webinar instantly becomes available at the same URL for on-demand viewing. Marketers can enhance recordings with chapters, calls-to-action, and branding, or embed them on their websites to extend engagement. Recordings remain in the Wistia library for editing, sharing, or repurposing into clips for social media, with detailed analytics providing actionable insights into audience engagement.

Marketers can also schedule pre-recorded webinars to broadcast live, enabling them to reach global audiences without being present. With customizable branding, powerful video analytics, and native integrations with tools like HubSpot, Wistia transforms webinars into scalable, reusable marketing assets.

“Our 2025 State of Video Report has found that more than half of companies host webinars. However, without the right technology or a well-resourced team, managing a consistent webinar strategy can quickly become overwhelming. Wistia makes it simple,” said Chris Savage, CEO of Wistia. “I’m humbled to accept ‘Best Live Video Marketing Solution’ from MarTech Breakthrough. We’ll continue to offer solutions that help every business thrive with video. Our focus is on solving marketers’ needs, and providing the resources to create a winning video marketing and webinar strategy.”

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to recognizing the standout innovators, leaders and visionaries in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industries. From marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, performance marketing, RevOps, analytics, content marketing and beyond, for nearly a decade the awards have honored breakthrough solutions across the full MarTech spectrum. The 2025 program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 15 countries, highlighting the global momentum and innovation driving this rapidly evolving industry.

“Wistia offers a unified webinar solution built specifically for marketers,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Live and on-demand events are critical components of modern video marketing, yet producing them is often complex and time-consuming. Wistia streamlines the entire process, empowering marketers to deliver polished, high-impact events that strengthen customer relationships and create lasting marketing assets.”

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.