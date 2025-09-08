Blink Charging and City of Porterville, CA, Complete Major EV Charging Infrastructure Project

Newly installed chargers expand access and support a more sustainable future for the region.

Bowie, Md., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK), a leading global owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, and the City of Porterville, California, have announced the successful completion of a citywide EV charging infrastructure project. Blink has fully replaced and upgraded all public EV charging ports at the Porterville Transit Center and other key municipal locations, marking a major milestone in the City’s commitment to clean transportation and sustainability.

Through this collaboration, 19 DC Fast Chargers (28 ports) and three Level 2 stations (6 ports) have been installed across three City-owned locations: the Centennial Plaza Parking Lot, the Downtown Transit Center, and the City’s Corporation Yard. The project also includes comprehensive services provided by Blink, such as site assessment and preparation, installation, ongoing maintenance, repair, parts and supplies, warranties, and product training.

The $1.6 million project was made possible through federal and local investment, with 80% of the total cost funded by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the remaining 20% local match provided through Local Transportation Funds (LTF). This funding reflects the City’s strategic use of transportation dollars to support long-term sustainability goals.

“We’re excited to be working with the City of Porterville on this project to bring drivers convenient and reliable EV charging infrastructure,” said Mike Battaglia, President and CEO at Blink Charging. “Providing charging solutions for the city portfolio is an honor and a responsibility we take seriously. As the need for chargers in Porterville continues to grow, we look forward to working with the city to develop additional sites. It’s rewarding to have a direct role in helping support energy independence while enhancing the EV driver experience. We are grateful for the city’s trust and our shared vision.”

