MEXC Expands Partnership with pump fun to Launch Weekly Listings on Meme+ Trading Zone





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced a strategic partnership with pump fun, a pioneering Solana-based token issuance platform. This marks a renewed collaboration following the successful integration of pump fun with MEXC's DEX+ platform earlier this year. Under this partnership, MEXC will introduce a curated series of memecoin listings in its Meme+ Trading Zone. The TBCN/USDT trading pair is scheduled to go live as the first listing on September 8, 2025, at 14:00 UTC.

This collaboration aims to bring the most dynamic and trending on-chain memecoins from pump fun directly to MEXC's user base. By combining pump fun's grassroots token innovation with MEXC's robust exchange infrastructure. The partnership provides a seamless and secure entry point into the fast-moving memecoin market.

Expanding the Meme+ Ecosystem

MEXC launched the Meme+ Trading Zone to capture the momentum of the memecoin market and provide users with easier access to on-chain cultural trends. Through this cooperation, MEXC will:

Feature Weekly pump fun Recommendations - ensuring that Meme+ consistently highlights high-demand, trending projects.

Simplify On-Chain Participation - allowing users to trade memecoins directly on MEXC without the need for Web3 wallets.

Enhance Market Diversity - opening fresh opportunities for all traders to explore and engage with the next wave of market trends.





"This renewed partnership with pump fun reflects a shared vision for driving innovation and empowering users," said Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC. "By combining pump fun's on-chain token innovation with MEXC’s robust global exchange infrastructure, we aim to bring a more open, accessible, and engaging memecoin ecosystem to millions of users worldwide."

“We’re excited to expand our ongoing partnership with MEXC to further support core communities within the pump fun ecosystem,” said Alon Cohen, COO of pump fun. “Starting this month, one new pump fun ecosystem coin will be listed on MEXC each week. This initiative is designed to accelerate the growth of promising projects while helping communities that may have lacked the resources or connections to secure exchange listings. Together, we’re bringing greater visibility and opportunities to strong pump fun communities.”

For more information, please visit the official listing announcement on MEXC’s website.

About pump fun

pump fun is a Solana-based platform that acts as a launchpad for easily creating, launching, and trading memecoins. Their platform allows creators to livestream from their coins, as well as giving coin creators lucrative rewards for all volume traded on their token.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a597e95-7c89-4b4e-b8e3-7c89cff8281b