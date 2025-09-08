Windy Sellers Recognized Among 2025’s Top Women in Supply Chain

HAZELWOOD, Mo., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITF Group, a leading asset-backed 3PL provider of innovative logistics and supply chain solutions, today announced that Windy Sellers, senior account executive, has been recognized as a 2025 “Trailblazer” by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive as part of its annual Women in Supply Chain Awards.

The Women in Supply Chain Awards honor female professionals with over 10 years of experience who demonstrate exceptional leadership and make significant contributions to their organizations and the broader industry. Sellers was selected for her ability to drive strategic progress, deliver high-level customer service, and lead with vision and accountability in a competitive and fast-paced environment.

“We are incredibly proud of Windy and this well-deserved recognition as a supply chain leader,” said Sam Burkhan, CEO of ITF Group. “Her dedication, passion, and commitment to service excellence have been critical to our continued growth. Windy sets an example of what true leadership looks like in a modern supply chain environment.”

Sellers began her career in brokerage at ITF Group, quickly distinguishing herself through strong work ethic and impressive results. She earned a promotion to account manager within six months and was named ITF Group’s first-ever employee of the month in June 2021, and MVP of business development in October 2022.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized as a ‘Trailblazer’ alongside so many inspiring women in this field,” said Sellers. “I take great pride in my work, and I always strive to go the extra mile to ensure our customers receive exceptional service. This industry continues to evolve, and I’m proud to be a part of its transformation.”

Sellers is also known for mentoring fellow employees and setting an example of what it means to lead with integrity, drive, and responsiveness. Her ability to manage pressure, maintain high standards, and build strong client relationships makes her a standout in the logistics sector.

The 2025 Women in Supply Chain Awards shine a light on the transformative impact women have on the industry. Windy Sellers’s recognition reflects both her individual excellence and ITF Group’s ongoing commitment to elevating voices that drive meaningful progress in logistics and supply chain management.

About ITF Group

Founded in 2012, ITF Group LLC is a trusted asset-based 3PL partner delivering smart, scalable logistics solutions across North America and beyond. From Full Truckload (FTL) and Less Than Truckload (LTL) services to warehousing, last-mile delivery, and global forwarding, we move freight with precision and purpose. Our tech-driven approach, high-performance fleet, and experienced team power seamless supply chain execution—so our customers can stay focused on growth. Whether it’s across the street or across the globe, ITF Group gets it there.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

