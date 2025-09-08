Vita Coco Unveils the “Concrete Jungle Gym” Experience in Brooklyn, Empowering Attendees to Break a Sweat and Recharge with Coconut Water, The Better Fitness Fuel™

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO), America’s leading coconut water brand, announced today that it will bring the Concrete Jungle Gym, an immersive pop-up fitness experience, to Domino Square in Brooklyn from September 20th to the 21st. The pop-up is bringing the “jungle” to the concrete jungle with interactive challenges and fitness classes designed for high-intensity movement—allowing guests to break a serious sweat while staying fueled and refreshed with Vita Coco Original Coconut Water.

With 3.5x the electrolytes versus the leading sports drink*, Vita Coco may not look like something you usually pick up after a workout, but it works even harder. Vita Coco Coconut Water delivers naturally occurring electrolytes and nutrients that can help power even the most intense workouts, without the artificial coloring and other unnecessary junk found in other sports beverages–making it the better fitness fuel.

Over the course of two days, Vita Coco will offer a unique space for visitors to push their strength to the limit with various challenges and a chance to land at the top of the leaderboard each day and win NOBULL footwear. Guests can also pre-register for high intensity fitness classes exclusively created for the Concrete Jungle Gym. These classes will be led by two of the biggest names in training - Kirk Myers, the founder of Dogpound, and Joe Holder , Nike Global Trainer and Performance Coach. After these classes, participants will be gifted a custom kit, filled with products and offers from brands like NOBULL, Jack Black and more, and get exclusive access to the experience’s recovery zone. The recovery zone will allow participants to help refuel their bodies with specially-crafted Vita Coco smoothies, ice baths, massages, Hyperice warm up and recovery equipment and, of course, plenty of coconut water.

“We designed the Concrete Jungle Gym so that guests could experience first hand how coconut water can help fuel their fitness and create a space that really personifies the idea that coconuts can be just as effective as processed sports drinks in refueling you after an intense, sweaty workout,” said Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer of The Vita Coco Company. “We’re excited to bring this experience to the concrete jungle in partnership with some of the most in-demand trainers and show consumers that Vita Coco has 3.5x the electrolytes versus the leading sports drink.”

Guests interested in attending and signing up for classes at Vita Coco’s upcoming activation can learn more, save the date or sign up HERE .

For additional information about Vita Coco, please visit vitacoco.com and follow the brand on Instagram , TikTok , X , YouTube and Facebook .

*Vita Coco Original Coconut Water has 1149mg of electrolytes per 500ml; leading sports drink has ~292mg of electrolytes per 500ml

About The Vita Coco Company

The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what’s possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great-tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand, Vita Coco, and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company’s portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.

Press Contact

vitacoco@autumncommunications.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72fe3d89-9c1e-4478-9d39-3ff74e2480d7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8aba83db-e391-45b5-9542-1a4c183d47fe