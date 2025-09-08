Nautilus Solar Energy Secures $275 Million Financing to Accelerate Community Solar Growth in Five Key States

CHICAGO, IL, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Solar Energy® LLC, one of the largest community solar businesses in the U.S. and a contributor to America’s energy independence transition, today announced the closing of a $275 million, long-term debt facility, marking the company’s largest single debt transaction to date. The deal expands Nautilus’s lender base with three new financial partners -- MUFG, SMBC, and Apterra Infrastructure Capital -- underscoring strong market confidence in Nautilus and the long-term value of community solar.

The new capital will support more than 25 community solar projects scheduled to become operational over the next year across Illinois, Maryland, Delaware, New York, and Rhode Island. Together, these projects will add more than 130MW of capacity to local energy grids and increase Nautilus’s total operating and managed portfolio to 700MW. The expansion will deliver clean, affordable energy to over 11,000 households and small businesses.

“This is the largest single debt raising effort in Nautilus’s history, and the first time we’ve brought on a completely new group of lending partners all at one time,” said Camelia Miu, Chief Financial Officer of Nautilus Solar Energy. “Securing a $275 million commitment in today’s challenging debt market demonstrates the strength of our business and the confidence well-respected financial institutions have in our model. Most importantly, this capital accelerates our ability to deliver more community solar projects that expand access to the benefits of clean energy.”

"MUFG is pleased to support Nautilus’ growth and serve as Administrative Agent on this important transaction that provides expanded debt capacity for operational projects," said Adam Broski, Vice President of Project Finance Investment Banking at MUFG.

“Apterra is proud to have acted as Co-Lead Arranger for this milestone transaction for Nautilus, supporting the company’s growth and further build out of their community solar portfolio,” said Michael Pantelogianis and Ralph Cho, co-CEOs of Apterra. “These projects are set to provide affordable clean energy to a diverse customer base, and we believe this transaction highlights the tailored infrastructure financing solutions Apterra can offer to top-tier developers and operators."

The deal highlights the important role community solar plays in expanding energy access, supporting local economic growth, and driving the transition to a more sustainable energy future.

To complete this financing deal, Cadence Bank served as depository agent and BNY Mellon acted as collateral agent. Legal counsel for Nautilus was provided by Sheppard Mullin and Milbank LLP provided legal counsel for the lending parties.

About Nautilus

Founded in 2006, Nautilus has become one of the largest community solar businesses in the U.S. and a contributor to America’s clean energy transition. Delivering affordable, clean energy solutions to residential and commercial customers, Nautilus currently operates and manages 146 community solar farms across 12 states and serves over 45,000 subscribers. It takes a unique, full-service approach to its community solar business—handling project financing, development, construction, maintenance and customer management for the entire lifespan of every project. Nautilus is backed by Power Sustainable, a multi-platform alternative asset manager and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada. For more information, visit nautilussolar.com. Join Nautilus on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

