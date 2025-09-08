Geneva, Switzerland, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Updates on its Semiconductor Personalization Center Strategy





SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced the continued expansion of its Semiconductor Personalization Center, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to enabling secure, large-scale deployment of trusted chips and quantum-resistant devices for critical industries worldwide.

What the SEALSQ Personalization Center Does

At the heart of SEALSQ’s strategy, the Semiconductor Personalization Center provides the secure environment where each chip is uniquely programmed, customized, and equipped with its own cryptographic identity. This process is designed to ensure that every device is authenticated, tamper-resistant, and ready to operate safely in today’s digital ecosystems.

Key functions include:

Key Injection & Secure Identity Provisioning

Each chip is embedded with unique cryptographic keys and certificates, ensuring trusted digital identities and compliance with international Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) standards.

Post-Quantum Security Integration

Leveraging SEALSQ’s cutting-edge R&D, the center can personalize chips with quantum resistant certificates and keys that to future-proof devices against emerging quantum computing threats.

Customization at Scale

The center can personalize chips for a wide range of sectors – including Smart Home, IoT, automotive, healthcare, industrial systems, aerospace, and defense, adapting security features and certificate types to industry-specific needs and standards. Typically for example, our certificates are compliant with the Matter protocol for Smart Homes, or WI-Sun for Smart Grid.

Satellite & Space Applications

Supporting SEALSQ’s WISeSat.Space initiative, the center personalizes semiconductors used in satellite constellations, ensuring secure communications for space and ground infrastructure.

Certified operations environment

The Personalization Center operates under a Common Criteria Certified Environment (CCEAL5+) granting the highest security standards.

Secure Supply Chain Management

By controlling the chip personalization process, SEALSQ guarantees end-to-end traceability, protecting customers from counterfeit risks and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Global Expansion of Capabilities

Currently operating from Geneva (Switzerland) and Aix-en-Provence & Grenoble (France), the SEALSQ Semiconductor Personalization Center has plans to develop facilities across multiple locations including, but not limited to, Murcia (Spain), Arizona (USA), and Abu Dhabi (UAE), reinforcing the company’s mission to provide sovereign, quantum-resistant security solutions to strategic markets across Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

Connected Through the Quantum Corridor

These centers are designed not to be isolated facilities but instead interconnected nodes within the Quantum Corridor – SEALSQ’s secure global infrastructure designed to link personalization hubs with quantum-resistant key management, distributed PKI systems, and advanced cryptographic services.

The Quantum Corridor aims to ensure that:

Every chip personalized in Europe, the USA, or the Middle East can securely interoperate.

Quantum-ready identities are distributed across a resilient, geopolitically diverse infrastructure.

Clients benefit from low-latency, sovereign, and scalable access to SEALSQ’s personalization and security services.





“The SEALSQ Personalization Center is not just a manufacturing hub; it is the backbone of a trusted digital economy,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “By interconnecting our global sites through the Quantum Corridor, we ensure a continuous chain of trust that is both resilient to quantum threats and aligned with digital sovereignty requirements.”

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.