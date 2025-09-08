Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), September 8, 2025 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 360 million share buyback program announced on July 31, 2025, as the eighth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Eighth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 01/09/2025 8,500 411.9786 3,501,818.10 - - - - 8,500 411.9786 3,501,818.10 02/09/2025 8,500 418.0797 3,553,677.45 3,390 488.8537 1,657,214.04 1,422,989.90 11,890 418.5591 4,976,667.35 03/09/2025 8,400 423.3304 3,555,975.36 5,065 493.5763 2,499,963.96 2,145,339.36 13,465 423.4174 5,701,314.72 04/09/2025 8,400 426.4904 3,582,519.36 4,030 495.9708 1,998,762.32 1,716,117.73 12,430 426.2781 5,298,637.09 05/09/2025 10,000 421.6391 4,216,391.00 - - - - 10,000 421.6391 4,216,391.00 43,800 420.3283 18,410,381.27 12,485 493.0669 6,155,940.33 5,284,447.00 56,285 420.9794 23,694,828.27 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Eighth Tranche till September 5, 2025, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 40,860,601.64 for No. 99,100 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 11,964,349.08 (Euro 10,262,817.35*) for No. 24,651 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of September 5, 2025, the Company held in treasury No. 15,829,726 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan, corresponding to 8.16% of the total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 8.75% of the total issued share capital.

Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until September 5, 2025, the Company has purchased a total of 5,134,771 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 1,693,693,116.35.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

