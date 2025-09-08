Bang & Olufsen A/S – share buyback programme to hedge the company’s share-based incentive programmes

On 15 August 2025, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme with the purpose of hedging the company’s share-based long-term incentive programmes in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 15 August 2025 and will end no later than 14 August 2026, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 65 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 1 to 5 September 2025.

No. of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Total previous announcement 291,890 14.98 4,371,645.92 1 September 2025 26,547 15.34 407,230.98 2 September 2025 15,135 15.06 227,975.48 3 September 2025 30,000 14.66 439,710.00 4 September 2025 5,656 14.53 82,189.03 5 September 2025 30,000 14.52 435,600.00 Total this period 107,338 14.84 1,592,705.49 Accumulated under the programme 399,228 14.94 5,964,351.41

Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 3,512,411 own shares corresponding to 2.38% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303.

