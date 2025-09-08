Bang & Olufsen A/S – share buyback programme to hedge the company’s share-based incentive programmes

On 15 August 2025, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme with the purpose of hedging the company’s share-based long-term incentive programmes in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 15 August 2025 and will end no later than 14 August 2026, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 65 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 1 to 5 September 2025.
|No. of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total previous announcement
|291,890
|14.98
|4,371,645.92
|1 September 2025
|26,547
|15.34
|407,230.98
|2 September 2025
|15,135
|15.06
|227,975.48
|3 September 2025
|30,000
|14.66
|439,710.00
|4 September 2025
|5,656
|14.53
|82,189.03
|5 September 2025
|30,000
|14.52
|435,600.00
|Total this period
|107,338
|14.84
|1,592,705.49
|Accumulated under the programme
|399,228
|14.94
|5,964,351.41
Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 3,512,411 own shares corresponding to 2.38% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303.
