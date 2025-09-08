BYD, MariaGrazia Davino: "Working on individual EU national arenas, we have big ambitions"





MUNICH, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Europe is a vast landscape and each nation has its own specificities. The work we are doing in each territory is preparing networks and teams for every market. In this sense, we are working in Switzerland, Austria, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Hungary. There is a lot to be done, but we have big ambitions and we want to be relevant in every area that matters to our customers.” These were the words of MariaGrazia Davino, Regional Managing Director of BYD, describing the expansion of the car manufacturer into the Central European sphere. MariaGrazia Davino spoke on the sidelines of the press conference organized by BYD at the 'IAA Mobility 2025' in Munich.

“For us, Europe is the present, and we are fully committed in this direction,” the executive continued, before turning her focus to the new car that BYD launched at the German trade fair:

“Here we are launching our station wagon, the BYD Seal 6 DM-i Touring. It is a large super-hybrid car, with a range of up to 1,350 kilometers.”

“A car designed not only for drivers but also for passengers,” MariaGrazia Davino concluded.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f861971-1a72-4be1-ab0e-84df2ce0bcb8

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65b9635f-a0a9-4452-9260-11d45fa39552