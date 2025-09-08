Mexican Caribbean Tourism Board Presents “Luxury Experience by Mexican Caribbean” at New York City Event

CANCUN, Mexico, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, August 30, the Mexican Caribbean Tourism Board proudly presented its “ Luxury Experience by Mexican Caribbean ” campaign during a premiere New York City event. CEO Andrés Martinez delivered an interactive presentation to an intimate audience of top travel and lifestyle media and airline partners from JetBlue and Delta, alongside Mexican Caribbean Tourism Board team members, destination hoteliers and athletes John Isner and Diego Schwartzman. With the core theme positioning time as the ultimate luxury, the campaign spotlights the region’s exceptional luxury offerings, including award-winning accommodations, exquisite cuisine, signature hospitality and vibrant natural beauty.

“Participating in prestigious events allows us to continually strengthen the Mexican Caribbean’s positioning as a leading destination for luxury travel,” said Martinez. “By meeting with influential industry partners and media in-person in elevated settings, we have effectively educated valuable audiences on the limitless experiences in the Mexican Caribbean and how they can be tailored to each traveler’s unique definition of luxury.”

Renowned for its white-sand beaches and signature crystal-clear waters, the Mexican Caribbean’s vibrant coastlines, marquee events, natural splendor and rich culture allows travelers to define luxury on their own terms. For more information about the Mexican Caribbean, please visit www.mexicancaribbean.travel/ .