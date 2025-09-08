CleanCounts Selected as an Awardee of LevelTen Energy’s Registry Acceleration Fund

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CleanCounts, a nonprofit and North America’s most expansive and innovative clean energy registry, announced it was selected as an awardee for LevelTen Energy’s Registry Acceleration Fund (RAF). The fund’s awardees include registries from around the globe, selected based on their ability to accelerate progress towards granular accounting of carbon-free energy by addressing existing gaps in Energy Attribute Certificates (EAC), hourly tracking, and transaction infrastructure. CleanCounts is one of five awardees, selected across two rounds of funding from LevelTen and the GC Trading Alliance.

CleanCounts has demonstrated its commitment to accelerate progress towards granular accounting of carbon-free energy with a registry that offers flexible tracking in both voluntary and compliance markets. CleanCounts has been importing hourly data for generators throughout MISO since 2019. With RAF support, CleanCounts’ registry will support new data infrastructure and begin implementation of EnergyTag standards for generators in the region served by Midcontinent Independent Service Operator (MISO). Corporations, utilities, and brokers already turn to CleanCounts for more granular energy procurements, and with its API support for integration with third-party marketplaces, it is trusted to provide the transparency needed to safeguard against duplicate claims.

"REC registries like CleanCounts serve as the critical backbone for the clean energy market, and we are proud to support their continued evolution,” said Katie Soroye, VP of Granular Procurement Solutions at LevelTen Energy. “As the industry navigates unprecedented levels of electricity demand, this investment incorporates more granular data and delivers the refined tools needed for the next phase of decarbonization."

“After our first-of-a-kind hourly certificate retirement in 2021 with Google, we have been a constant presence in the support for more granularity in EAC markets. We want to foster transparency and trust in the environmental markets across North America. Our tech-forward registry brings visibility to hourly RECs in order to support organizations whether they have granular energy procurement goals, are developing clean hydrogen or ammonia projects that need to meet 45V Federal incentive requirements, or other applications of granular certificates,” said Benjamin Gerber, CEO of CleanCounts. “We are thrilled to have the support of LevelTen Energy’s RAF funding to further accelerate our work and efforts to decarbonize the grid and advance sustainability reporting.”

The CleanCounts platform was responsible for issuing more than 40% of RECs in North America in 2024, with registered generators in 48 of 50 states and several Canadian provinces. The organization’s cross-functional teams have hundreds of years of cumulative software experience and registry-specific expertise.

“Being responsive to the needs of customers, regulators, and stakeholders is priority number one” said James Critchfield, Head of Registry and Market Integrity for CleanCounts. “With a strong governance structure and proven in-house financial and technical expertise, we will apply these funds to market solutions that address customer challenges. Though we’re starting with MISO, it’s exciting to see that several states have clean energy or climate goals that call for extensive use of green hydrogen—which requires a registry that supports hourly matched EACs.”

CleanCounts’ innovations are driven by its nonprofit mission and drive to help customers, regulators, and stakeholders address challenges. CleanCounts customer service team has resolved 73% of customer cases with just one touch, maintains a median response time of less than 3.5 hours, and median full resolution time of just 16 hours.

CleanCounts, formerly known as MRETS, is North America’s most expansive clean energy registry and a trusted gateway to environmental markets. As a nonprofit organization, CleanCounts empowers participants across the energy ecosystem to track, trade and validate clean energy production and consumption with confidence and transparency. CleanCounts’ cross-function teams have a combined 510 years of software experience and 117 years of experience on the CleanCounts clean energy registry.

LevelTen Energy is the leading provider of transaction infrastructure for the clean energy transition, connecting buyers, sellers, and financiers through a dynamic marketplace, data-driven insights, and automated analytics. The LevelTen Platform supports power purchase agreements (PPA), energy attribute credits (EACs), and accredited capacity and colocation — soon expanding to hybrid PPAs, granular certificate trading, and storage — enabling organizations to execute and manage transactions with confidence. With a network of over 1,300 project developers in 35 countries, LevelTen is advancing carbon-free energy markets by increasing transparency, liquidity, and accessibility. Learn more at LevelTenEnergy.com .