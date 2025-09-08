Electrify Expo Comes to Chicago for the First Time September 13-14 at NOW Arena, Just Ahead Of The EV Tax Credit Deadline

Lucid will offer public demos of their much-anticipated Gravity model for the first time in the Midwest

Flying car from Pivotal, hosted by SoFly, will be on display

Tesla will host full self-driving (FSD) and Model Y Robotaxi demos

Two ticket options available, with general admission starting at $20 and kids 5 and under free

Will Perdue, former NBA player and Chicago Bulls alumni, will sign autographs at the KIA booth on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Festival runs September 13-14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; tickets available online and in person

CHICAGO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, is bringing its high-energy event to Chicago for the very first time on September 13-14, 2025 at NOW Arena. Marking the festival’s first-ever Midwest event, this milestone makes Electrify Expo a truly nationwide experience, connecting consumers across the U.S. with the latest innovations and technology in electric mobility.

Chicago’s debut comes at a critical time for the industry, just two weeks before the federal EV tax credit is set to expire. With consumer demand surging and automakers racing to meet new targets, Electrify Expo will give attendees the unique opportunity to explore, test drive, and purchase the latest EVs, e-bikes, e-scooters, and more right before key incentives phase out.

“Bringing Electrify Expo to Chicago is a landmark moment for us,” said BJ Birtwell, founder and CEO of Electrify Expo. “The Midwest is home to one of the largest automotive communities in the world, and now Chicagoans will get to experience the excitement of going electric at a pivotal moment for the industry. This isn’t just a festival, it's a chance for consumers to explore new technology, get behind the wheel, and make informed purchase decisions while incentives are still in place.”

Electrify Expo Chicago will feature:

Hands-On Test Drives & Rides: Attendees can drive the latest EVs from leading automakers on a dedicated test track.

Attendees can drive the latest EVs from leading automakers on a dedicated test track. Two-Wheel and Micromobility Zone: Explore and demo the newest e-bikes, scooters, and other personal mobility devices.

Explore and demo the newest e-bikes, scooters, and other personal mobility devices. Kid-Friendly Activities: Fun zones and learning experiences for the whole family.

Fun zones and learning experiences for the whole family. Lucid Gravity SUV Public Demos: For the first time ever in the Midwest, Lucid Motors will offer public demos of its luxury three-row electric SUV.

For the first time ever in the Midwest, Lucid Motors will offer public demos of its luxury three-row electric SUV. #EVRealityCheck Stage Powered by GreenCars: Debunk EV myths and challenge common EV misconceptions with live expert discussions, real-world data, and interactive Q&A sessions.

Debunk EV myths and challenge common EV misconceptions with live expert discussions, real-world data, and interactive Q&A sessions. Electric Avenue: Go beyond the showroom with live product demonstrations, hands-on experiences and direct access to top EV brands.

Go beyond the showroom with live product demonstrations, hands-on experiences and direct access to top EV brands. The Solar Zone: Meet with a variety of solar manufacturers, retailers, and installers to learn how Solar can power your home and EV, all while saving money.

Meet with a variety of solar manufacturers, retailers, and installers to learn how Solar can power your home and EV, all while saving money. EV Charging Zone: Get expert insights on EV charging, infrastructure, and range with interactive demonstrations.

Get expert insights on EV charging, infrastructure, and range with interactive demonstrations. SIM Zone: Test your driving skills on high-performance racing simulators in a hyper-realistic setting.

Test your driving skills on high-performance racing simulators in a hyper-realistic setting. Electric Freestyle Motocross Stunt Zone: Watch X Games Gold Medalist Destin Cantrell and his team perform high-flying stunts on electric dirt bikes during live shows at select times throughout the weekend.

Vehicle models expected to be either on display and/or available for unlimited demos include:

Chevrolet: Corvette E-Ray, Blazer EV, Equinox EV, Silverado EV

Corvette E-Ray, Blazer EV, Equinox EV, Silverado EV Ford: F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E

F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E Kia: Sorento PHEV, Sportage PHEV, Carnival HEV, EV9 ADVNTR, EV6 GT-Line, EV9 GT-Line and more

Sorento PHEV, Sportage PHEV, Carnival HEV, EV9 ADVNTR, EV6 GT-Line, EV9 GT-Line and more Lexus: TX 550h+, RZ 300e, RX 450h+, RZ 550e, ES 500e, TX 500h, NX 450h+, UX 300h, LX 700h

TX 550h+, RZ 300e, RX 450h+, RZ 550e, ES 500e, TX 500h, NX 450h+, UX 300h, LX 700h Lucid: Air, Gravity SUV

Air, Gravity SUV Rivian: R1T, R1S

R1T, R1S Tesla: Model 3, Model Y, Cybertruck

Model 3, Model Y, Cybertruck Toyota: RAV4, Prius Prime, Land Cruiser, Crown Signia, Grand Highlander Hybrid, Tacoma TRD Pro, Camry Hybrid, bZ4X and more

RAV4, Prius Prime, Land Cruiser, Crown Signia, Grand Highlander Hybrid, Tacoma TRD Pro, Camry Hybrid, bZ4X and more VinFast



For the 2025 Chicago festival, Electrify Expo will offer two ticket options to suit every attendee’s needs:

General Admission ($20): Full-day access to all festival zones and demo courses from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Full-day access to all festival zones and demo courses from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Power Pack ($59): Access to priority demo lanes, VIP lounge, and dedicated Box Office entry for a premium all-day experience.

Access to priority demo lanes, VIP lounge, and dedicated Box Office entry for a premium all-day experience. Children 5 and under get in free



Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com . Companies interested in exhibiting at the 2025 Electrify Expo locations can visit https://www.electrifyexpo.com/partner-registration .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, where consumers come to shop and experience all things electric. The festival showcases the industry's leading brands and exciting startups through hands-on activations, demos and experiences spanning EVs, micromobility, solar energy, charging solutions, powersports, automotive aftermarket, and connected home technology, providing attendees with immersive learning opportunities and memorable interactions. From high-powered demo courses to engaging education zones, Electrify Expo offers a unique festival vibe for consumers to reshape what they think they know about EVs. In 2025, Electrify Expo’s nationwide tour will visit Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago and New York. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

