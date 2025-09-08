Janne Larma resumes his position as Chair of the Board of eQ Plc

eQ Plc Stock Exchange Release

8 September 2025 at 7:45 p.m.

In connection with the change of the eQ Plc’s CEO, the Board of Directors today elected Janne Larma as Chair and Georg Ehrnrooth as Vice Chair from among its members. As previously announced, Board member Janne Larma served as Acting CEO until 31 August 2025, and Jouko Pölönen assumed the position of CEO on 1 September 2025. The composition of the Company’s Board remains unchanged.

eQ Plc

Board of Directors

Additional information: Janne Larma, Chair of the Board, tel. +358 9 6817 8920

