Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 1 September to 5 September 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2025-09-01BUY1348.9279851 196.35XAMS
2025-09-01SELL3549.0350283 198.40XAMS
2025-09-02BUY2949.0583332 663.15XAMS
2025-09-02SELL5839.1224705 318.40XAMS
2025-09-03BUY4078.9426293 639.65XAMS
2025-09-03SELL2709.0212962 435.75XAMS
2025-09-04BUY1309.0000001 170.00XAMS
2025-09-04SELL1359.0407411 220.50XAMS
2025-09-05BUY6608.8256825 824.95XAMS
2025-09-05SELL1159.0000001 035.00XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

