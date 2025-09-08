Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release
Paris – 8 September 2025
Share Transactions Disclosure
Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 1 September to 5 September 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2025-09-01
|BUY
|134
|8.927985
|1 196.35
|XAMS
|2025-09-01
|SELL
|354
|9.035028
|3 198.40
|XAMS
|2025-09-02
|BUY
|294
|9.058333
|2 663.15
|XAMS
|2025-09-02
|SELL
|583
|9.122470
|5 318.40
|XAMS
|2025-09-03
|BUY
|407
|8.942629
|3 639.65
|XAMS
|2025-09-03
|SELL
|270
|9.021296
|2 435.75
|XAMS
|2025-09-04
|BUY
|130
|9.000000
|1 170.00
|XAMS
|2025-09-04
|SELL
|135
|9.040741
|1 220.50
|XAMS
|2025-09-05
|BUY
|660
|8.825682
|5 824.95
|XAMS
|2025-09-05
|SELL
|115
|9.000000
|1 035.00
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
About Banijay Group
Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).
