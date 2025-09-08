eQ Plc's Board of Directors has decided the record date and payment date of the second instalment of the dividend for 2024

eQ Plc stock exchange release

8 September 2025, at 8:00 p.m.

The Board of Directors of eQ Plc has on 8 September 2025 decided the record date and payment date of the second instalment of the dividend for 2024, on the basis of the authorization by the Annual General Meeting. The second instalment of the dividend is EUR 0.33. The second instalment of the dividend shall be paid to a shareholder who is registered in the shareholders’ register of eQ Plc maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the dividend record date 7 October 2025. The dividend payment date is 14 October 2025.

The Annual General Meeting of eQ Plc held on 25 March 2025 resolved that for 2024 a dividend of EUR 0.66 shall be paid in two instalments. The first instalment of EUR 0.33 per share was paid on 3 April 2025. The second instalment of EUR 0.33 per share was resolved to be paid in October 2025.

Additional information: Antti Lyytikäinen, CFO, tel. +358 9 6817 8741

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

