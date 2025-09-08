New York, USA, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPP1 Inhibitor Market Set to Reach New Heights in the Coming Decade | DelveInsight

The DPP1 inhibitor market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the recent BRINSUPRI approval for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis. The DPP1 inhibitors market is further supported by the increasing prevalence of top indications such as NCFB, COPD, and others, and the launch of emerging therapies such as Verducatib (BI 1291583), XH-S004, HSK31858, MDI-0151, and others during the forecast period.

DelveInsight’s DPP1 Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications such as ANCA-associated vasculitis, Bronchiectasis, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Hidradenitis suppurativa, Palmoplantar pustulosis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and others. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging DPP1 inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

DPP1 Inhibitors Market Summary

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the total market size of DPP1 inhibitors in the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan) is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as ANCA-associated vasculitis, Bronchiectasis, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Hidradenitis suppurativa, Palmoplantar pustulosis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and others.

and others. Key DPP1 inhibitor companies, such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Fosun Pharma, Expedition Therapeutics, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group, Chiesi, Melodia Therapeutics, Alivexis, and others, are developing novel DPP1 inhibitors that can be available in the DPP1 inhibitors market in the coming years.

Some of the key DPP1 inhibitors in the clinical trials include Verducatib (BI 1291583), XH-S004, HSK31858, MDI-0151, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of DPP1 Inhibitors Market

Growing DPP1 Inhibitors Target Patient Pool

The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, such as bronchiectasis, has expanded the patient population in need of effective treatments. In 2024, approximately 390K individuals in the US were diagnosed with NCFB, while millions more are estimated to be affected globally. This figure is projected to exceed 470K by 2034. Additionally, the rising prevalence of diseases such as ANCA-associated vasculitis, COPD, SLE, Hidradenitis suppurativa, Palmoplantar pustulosis, IBD, and others will propel the DPP1 inhibitor market.

Launch of Insmed’s BRINSUPRI

Insmed’s BRINSUPRI (brensocatib) has reached a key regulatory milestone, emerging as the first FDA-approved DPP inhibitor and the first therapy specifically approved for NCFB. As the only treatment designed exclusively for this condition, its approval represents a major scientific breakthrough, addressing a market with persistent unmet needs.

Rising DPP1 Inhibitors Clinical Trial Activity

Following the BRINSUPRI approval, leading companies such as Boehringer Ingelheim [Verducatib (BI 1291583) for bronchiectasis], Fosun Pharma/Expedition Therapeutics (XH-S004 for NCFB and COPD), Haisco Pharmaceutical Group/Chiesi (HSK31858 for NCFB and asthma), and Melodia Therapeutics/Alivexis (MDI-0151, currently in preclinical stages but showing potential in ANCA-associated vasculitis, bronchiectasis, COPD, and other conditions), geared up to launch their products in the DPP1 inhibitor market.

Strategic Collaborations and DPP1 Inhibitors Market Expansion

Partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers have accelerated the development and distribution of DPP1 inhibitors. For example, Chiesi Group's licensing agreement with Haisco Pharmaceutical to develop and commercialize HSK31858, a novel reversible DPP1 inhibitor, exemplifies strategic collaboration.

DPP1 Inhibitors Market Analysis

Currently, Insmed’s BRINSUPRI (brensocatib) is the only approved DPP1 inhibitor for the treatment of NCFB. As the first DPP-1 inhibitor in respiratory medicine, its unique mechanism of action and first-to-market status position it to potentially become the standard of care for NCFB. Given its differentiated profile, Insmed is expected to commercialize the drug independently and has already begun pre-launch activities. For instance, the company recently issued 7.81 million shares at $96 each, raising approximately USD 750 million to support commercial preparations.

With submissions underway to the EMA and MHRA and launches anticipated in 2026, Insmed demonstrates a strong global commercialization strategy. Early regulatory momentum, coupled with first-mover advantage, is expected to drive rapid international adoption and substantial revenue growth, positioning BRINSUPRI as a potential multi-billion-dollar franchise. The lack of alternative approved therapies strengthens its pricing power and potential returns. Additionally, Insmed is exploring BRINSUPRI in other indications such as hidradenitis suppurativa and chronic rhinosinusitis without nasal polyps, both currently in mid-stage clinical trials.

The market outlook for BRINSUPRI is highly promising, pioneering treatment in a high-unmet-need space. According to DelveInsight, the drug could become a blockbuster, with peak global sales projected to exceed USD 5 billion.

DPP1 Inhibitors Competitive Landscape

Leading DPP1 inhibitor companies in the space, such as Boehringer Ingelheim [Verducatib (BI 1291583) for bronchiectasis], Fosun Pharma/Expedition Therapeutics (XH-S004 for NCFB and COPD), Haisco Pharmaceutical Group/Chiesi (HSK31858 for NCFB and asthma), and Melodia Therapeutics/Alivexis (MDI-0151, currently in preclinical stages but showing potential in ANCA-associated vasculitis, bronchiectasis, COPD, and other conditions), are actively advancing their DPP1 inhibitor programs in an effort to reshape the treatment landscape.

Verducatib is an innovative DPP1 inhibitor with the potential to alleviate symptoms and enhance quality of life in patients with bronchiectasis. Boehringer Ingelheim is currently evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of verducatib compared to placebo in individuals with bronchiectasis, regardless of underlying causes, through AIRTIVITY (NCT06872892)—a Phase III, multicenter, multinational, prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial.

Previously, verducatib was granted an FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation in 2024 for the treatment of bronchiectasis.

XH-S004, an orally administered small-molecule DPP-1 inhibitor developed independently by Fosun Pharma, works by reducing inflammatory responses and interrupting the infection cycle and airway structural damage via inhibition of DPP-1 and the neutrophil serine proteases it activates. Currently, XH-S004 is undergoing Phase II clinical trials in China for the treatment of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) and Phase Ib trials for COPD.

HSK31858 is an orally administered, potent, and highly selective small-molecule DPP1 inhibitor, with potential as an anti-inflammatory therapy for bronchiectasis. With the agreement with Haisco Pharmaceutical Group, Chiesi broadens its strategic respiratory portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to advancing therapies for severe respiratory conditions with significant unmet medical needs and strengthening its impact in this therapeutic area.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the DPP1 inhibitors market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the DPP1 inhibitors market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the DPP1 Inhibitors Market

In August 2025, Fosun Pharma announced that its subsidiary Fosun Pharma Industrial had signed a License Agreement with Expedition Therapeutics to grant Expedition the rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize XH-S004 in all regions globally except the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, and Macau SAR. Fosun Pharma will retain the rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize XH-S004 in the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, and Macau SAR.

announced that its subsidiary Fosun Pharma Industrial had signed a License Agreement with Expedition Therapeutics to grant Expedition the rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize XH-S004 in all regions globally except the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, and Macau SAR. Fosun Pharma will retain the rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize XH-S004 in the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, and Macau SAR. In June 2024, Alivexis and Melodia Therapeutics entered into an exclusive license agreement for the worldwide development, manufacturing, and commercialization of Alivexis’ MDI-0151. MDI-0151 is an innovative clinical candidate identified in Alivexis’ MOD-A discovery program.

DPP1 Inhibitors Overview

DPP1 inhibitors are compounds that block the function of DPP1, an enzyme responsible for activating neutrophil serine proteases during neutrophil maturation. By suppressing DPP1, these agents limit excessive protease activity, which contributes to tissue injury and persistent inflammation. They are under investigation for a range of inflammatory and respiratory disorders in which neutrophil-driven inflammation is a key factor.

These inhibitors act by stopping the activation of enzymes that lead to airway damage, mucus accumulation, and repeated infections. By targeting this upstream process, oral DPP1 inhibitors aim to disrupt the cycle of inflammation and tissue destruction, potentially altering disease progression rather than merely relieving symptoms. Their unique mode of action and oral delivery position them as a promising new strategy for conditions characterized by uncontrolled neutrophil-mediated damage.

DPP1 Inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation

The DPP1 inhibitors market report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as ANCA-associated vasculitis, Bronchiectasis, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Hidradenitis suppurativa, Palmoplantar pustulosis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and others. Based on DelveInsight's assessment, in 2024, approximately 390K individuals in the US were diagnosed with NCFB, whereas the seven major markets had approximately 1 million diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE.

The DPP1 inhibitors market report is a comprehensive and specialized analysis, offering in-depth epidemiological insights for the study period 2020–2034 across the leading markets, including the US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the UK, and Japan. The DPP1 inhibitors target patient pool is segmented into:

Total Cases in Selected Indications for DPP1 Inhibitor

Total Eligible Patient Pool in Selected Indications for DPP1 Inhibitor

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for DPP1 Inhibitor

DPP1 Inhibitors Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 DPP1 Inhibitors Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report ANCA-associated vasculitis, Bronchiectasis, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Hidradenitis suppurativa, Palmoplantar pustulosis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and others Key DPP1 Inhibitor Companies Boehringer Ingelheim, Fosun Pharma, Expedition Therapeutics, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group, Chiesi, Melodia Therapeutics, Alivexis, Insmed, and others Key DPP1 Inhibitors Verducatib (BI 1291583), XH-S004, HSK31858, MDI-0151, BRINSUPRI, and others

Scope of the DPP1 Inhibitors Market Report

DPP1 Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment: DPP1 Inhibitors' current marketed and emerging therapies

DPP1 Inhibitors' current marketed and emerging therapies DPP1 Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging DPP1 Inhibitor Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging DPP1 Inhibitor Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, DPP1 Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 DPP1 Inhibitors Market Key Insights 2 DPP1 Inhibitors Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 DPP1 Inhibitors Market Forecast Methodology 6 DPP1 Inhibitors Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 6.1 DPP1 Inhibitors Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2024 6.2 DPP1 Inhibitors Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2034 7 DPP1 Inhibitor: Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Evolution of DPP1 Inhibitor 7.3 Treatment 8 DPP1 Inhibitors Target Patient Pool 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.3 Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM 8.3.1 Total Cases in Selected Indications for DPP1 Inhibitor in the 7MM 8.3.2 Total Eligible Patient Pool in Selected Indications for DPP1 Inhibitor in the 7MM 8.3.3 Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for DPP1 Inhibitor in the 7MM 8.4 The US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Marketed DPP1 Inhibitor Therapies 9.1 Key Cross Competition 9.2 BRINSUPRI (brensocatib): Insmed 9.2.1 Product Description 9.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 9.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 9.2.4 Clinical Development 9.2.5 Safety and Efficacy List of drugs to be continued in the final report... 10 Emerging DPP1 Inhibitor Therapies 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 Verducatib (BI 1291583): Boehringer Ingelheim 10.2.1 Drug Description 10.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.3 Clinical Development 10.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.5 Analyst's View 10.3 XH-S004: Fosun Pharma/Expedition Therapeutics List of drugs to be continued in the final report... 11 DPP1 Inhibitor Market: The 7MM Analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 11.3 DPP1 Inhibitors Market Outlook 11.4 Attribute Analysis 11.5 Total Market Size of DPP1 Inhibitor in the 7MM 11.6 Market Size of DPP1 Inhibitor by Therapies in the 7MM 11.7 The US DPP1 Inhibitors Market Size 11.7.1 Total Market Size of DPP1 Inhibitor in the US 11.7.2 Market Size of DPP1 Inhibitor by Therapies in the US 11.8 EU4 and the UK DPP1 Inhibitors Market Size 11.9 Japan Market Size 12 DPP1 Inhibitors Market Unmet Needs 13 DPP1 Inhibitors Market SWOT Analysis 14 KOL Views on DPP1 Inhibitors 15 DPP1 Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement 15.1 The US 15.2 EU4 and the UK 15.3 Japan 16 Acronyms and Abbreviations 17 Bibliography 18 DPP1 Inhibitors Market Report Methodology

