Johnson Fistel Investigates Encompass Health Following Reports of Poor Patient Outcomes at Rehab Facilities

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims for investors of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) over possible violations of federal securities laws. Investors may be eligible to recover losses from alleged misrepresentations or omissions by the company and its executives.

Background:

On July 15, 2025, The New York Times published an article titled "Even Grave Errors at Rehab Hospitals Go Unpenalized and Undisclosed," reporting that Encompass Health "accounts for about one in seven rehab facilities nationally, but owned 34 of the 41 inpatient rehab facilities that Medicare rated as having statistically significantly worse rates of potentially preventable readmissions for discharged patients" and that Encompass Health "owned 28 of the 87 rehab facilities – 65 of which were for-profit – that had worse rates of potentially preventable readmissions to general hospitals during patient stays." Following this news, the price of Encompass Health stock fell by more than 10%.



Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities class actions and shareholder derivative lawsuits, including foreign investors on U.S. exchanges. In 2024, it was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, recovering approximately $90.7 million for clients where it served as lead or co-lead counsel. For more information, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

