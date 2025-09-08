Johnson Fistel Investigates Fairness of Proposed Sale of Core Scientific

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP is continuing its investigation into whether the board members of Core Scientific, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CORZ) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the company to CoreWeave, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CRWV).

Background:



On July 7, 2025, Core Scientific and CoreWeave announced a definitive merger agreement under which CoreWeave will acquire every outstanding share of Core Scientific.



The merger deal fixes an exchange ratio of just 0.1235 CoreWeave Class A shares for each share of Core Scientific common stock—an exchange ratio that now looks even more unfair.



Since the deal was announced, CoreWeave’s share price has plunged by roughly 30% compared with late June levels, slashing the already meager consideration promised to Core Scientific shareholders.



Meanwhile, Core Scientific’s own near‐term earnings and revenue projections remain robust, and at least one equity analyst still values the company at $23.00 per share—far above the effective price being paid in this proposed buyout.

What this means for Core Scientific shareholders:



The fixed exchange ratio now results in a significantly reduced effective buyout price due to the decline in CoreWeave’s share price.

Based on current valuations, shareholders may receive consideration well below Core Scientific’s projected standalone value—potentially missing out on substantial upside.

