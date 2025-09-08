Tia Wiley Named 2025 Outstanding CSR of the Year in Florida

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk & Insurance Education Alliance has announced that Tia Wiley is the 2025 Outstanding CSR of the Year recipient for the state of Florida.

To qualify for this top state honor, Tia Wiley submitted the winning essay on the topic,

“As technology continues to reshape the insurance industry, CSRs and Account Managers must navigate the challenge of integrating digital tools while maintaining strong, personal client relationships. AI, automation, and data analytics have enhanced efficiency and accuracy, but over-reliance on technology can lead to impersonal interactions. In your essay, discuss three keyways’ CSRs can successfully embrace technological advancements while preserving meaningful client relationships.”

Additionally, Tia was selected for having demonstrated outstanding service and professionalism within the insurance community.

With over 20 years in the insurance industry, licensed 2-20 agent Tia Wiley leads the Customer Experience Team at Responsive Insurance in Naples, Florida. She holds the AIAM designation from the Florida Association of Insurance Agents (FAIA) and is an active member of FAIA and the Young Agents Council (Y.A.C.). Guided by her strong Christian faith, Tia is passionate about helping people feel valued and understood, working alongside an exceptional team under owner Matt Nance.

“Tia Wiley was chosen as a state winner for exemplifying the characteristics and qualifications required to be eligible for the prestigious award.” Stated William J. Hold, MBA, CRM, CISR and President & CEO of Risk & Insurance Education Alliance.

“Tia represents the backbone of the insurance community, those customer service representatives distinguished for providing exceptional service on a daily basis.”

The National Outstanding CSR of the Year Award carries a $2000 cash prize and a scholarship for the recipient’s employer to any program offered by Risk & Insurance Education Alliance. The National winner also receives a distinctive gold and diamond lapel pin cast with the Outstanding CSR of the Year emblem. Additionally, the winner’s name will be inscribed on a sculpture permanently displayed at the national headquarters in Austin, Texas.

For further information regarding the 2025 Outstanding CSR of the Year Award, contact Risk & insurance Education Alliance, P.O. Box 27027, Austin, Texas 78755-2027; 800-633-2165; website: www.riskeducation.org

Contact: Matt Nance Agency President Responsive Insurance 239-596-3177;matt@responsiveinsurance.com Danielle Janecka Chief Experience Officer Risk & Insurance Education Alliance 512-349-6181;djanecka@riskeducation.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4afa7bb-6274-439e-9215-653c80fb186a