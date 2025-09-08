Tech Insider Reveals Why Trump and Musk Are Back… 

Baltimore, MD, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A resurfaced presentation is drawing attention to the convergence of politics and technology at the highest level. It opens with a declaration: “THE WORLD’S TWO MOST POWERFUL MEN are teaming up to unlock the full power of ARTIFICIAL SUPERINTELLIGENCE”.

The “two men” are none other than Donald Trump, President of the United States, and Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur behind Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI.

Trump Clears the Way

In his first moves after returning to the White House, Trump took direct aim at restrictions on artificial intelligence. The presentation notes: “In one of his FIRST acts as President… Donald Trump overturned Executive Order #14110” .

That order, signed by Joe Biden in October 2023, had “limited the development of U.S. artificial intelligence with burdensome regulations and safety procedures… that, until now, have prevented us from unleashing its true power” .

The shift is being described as a “reset” in the AI race.

Musk’s “Mothership” in Memphis

While Washington debates policy, Musk has been building. The presentation reveals: “Right here, at a remote warehouse in Memphis, TN… Elon Musk has created the AI mothership… An innovation of such enormous proportion… That he has already surpassed all the leading AI developers” .

Those developers include industry titans: “Microsoft… Meta… OpenAI… Google… and even Nvidia” .

According to the document, Musk’s ambitions go beyond business: “Musk says this project will help him unlock the deepest secrets of the universe… And achieve things — possibly in a matter of weeks — that we can’t even fathom” .

Toward Artificial Superintelligence

The presentation warns that the stakes are enormous. “We are about to enter an age of exponential innovation — and wealth”.

It continues: “This will lead to the rise of AI 2.0… Or what I call ‘Artificial Superintelligence’” .

This next wave, it argues, could rival electricity, the internet, and even the wheel in terms of global impact.

Why the Timing Matters

The urgency comes through clearly in the briefing: “Make no mistake. We are in an AI arms race, and America is determined to win” .

By combining Trump’s deregulatory push with Musk’s unprecedented hardware buildout, the U.S. could move faster than rivals in China, Europe, or Russia.

The briefing stresses: “What you’re about to see could change your life — forever” .

