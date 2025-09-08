Pecoy Copper Debuts on TSX Venture with Large-Scale Copper Gold Project and 24 month Growth Strategy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pecoy Copper Corp. (“Pecoy Copper” or the “Company”) (TSXV:PCU) is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") today under the symbol “PCU”.

“Our listing on the TSX Venture Exchange marks a milestone for Pecoy Copper,” said Vincent Metcalfe, President & CEO. “With a large-scale deposit already defined and fewer than 50,000 metres drilled1, the project has significant exploration potential. The South Breccia zone contains gold mineralization, and initial metallurgy at Pecoy indicates that a clean copper-gold concentrate is achievable2. With proximity to the coast, a low elevation of approximately 1,650 metres above sea level, and support from partners and capital, Pecoy Copper is positioned to advance its development.”

For more information about Pecoy Copper, please visit our website at www.pecoycopper.com

About Pecoy Copper

Pecoy Copper is advancing the 9,975 hectares Pecoy Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, a large undeveloped porphyry system located in southern Peru’s Arequipa region, within one of the world’s most prolific copper belts. The project sits in a highly prospective geological setting that hosts several major copper operations and development projects, underscoring its strategic potential. Pecoy host an Inferred resource3 of 865 million tonnes at 0.34% Cu and is fully funded for the next 24 months.

NI 43-101 Technical Disclosure

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vincent Cardin-Tremblay, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). An NI 43-101 technical report in respect of the Pecoy Project with an effective date of April 30, 2025 and dated July 23, 2025 was prepared by Mining Plus and is available on SEDAR+ under the Company’s profile. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

For further information, please contact:

Vincent Metcalfe

President & CEO

Pecoy Copper Corp.

Suite 1500, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7

Tel: (514) 249-9960 | Email: info@pecoycopper.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's common shares trading on the TSX-V today, remaining exploration upside at Pecoy; the gold potential at the South Breccia zone; achieving a highly desirable clean copper-gold concentrate, efficient future development; the financial capacity to fund our strategy for the next 24 month; and being well-positioned to deliver lasting value for our shareholders. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Pecoy Copper to control or predict, that may cause Pecoy Copper's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's listing application available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

1,2,3, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate – Pecoy Project (the “Pecoy 43-101 Report”). The Pecoy 43-101 Report is available on SEDAR+

