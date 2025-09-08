INE Security Releases Next-Generation eCIR Certification Amid Growing Demand for IR Skills

Raleigh, NC, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE Security , a leader in cybersecurity education, is announcing the launch of its updated Certified Incident Responder (eCIR) certification. This comprehensive incident response certification is designed to equip cybersecurity professionals with the knowledge and hands-on experience required to effectively detect, investigate, and respond to security incidents in enterprise environments.

The eCIR certification is built for professionals at all levels of defensive cybersecurity, including SOC analysts, incident responders, blue team engineers, and IT security personnel. The updated program emphasizes blue team defense, practical skills, real-world engagement, and modern incident response methodologies to equip professionals with the capabilities necessary to handle today's sophisticated cyber threats and complex breach scenarios.

"Organizations need cyber teams that are prepared to not only respond to incidents but also conduct thorough investigations that lead to effective containment and recovery," said Lindsey Rinehart, CEO of INE Security. "With the updated eCIR certification, we're providing professionals the hands-on training and investigative skills that will make them essential in today's rapidly evolving threat landscape."

Key Features of the eCIR Certification:

Hands-on, Realistic Lab Environment: Candidates will work in simulated corporate networks investigating actual breach scenarios, analyzing logs and artifacts to build comprehensive incident timelines, providing practical experience in real-world cybersecurity incident response.

Comprehensive Coverage of Five Critical Domains: The certification covers Threat Detection & SIEM Operations, Endpoint & Network Analysis, Digital Forensics & Evidence-Based Analysis, Threat Intelligence & Attribution, and Reporting & Communication to ensure complete preparation for professional incident response roles.

Focus on Practical Investigation Skills: Unlike other certifications that rely on multiple-choice testing, the eCIR features a fully practical exam where candidates must investigate a corporate breach and document their findings, mirroring the type of analysis included in professional incident reports.

Real-world Application: The certification challenges candidates to apply their skills using industry-standard tools for SOC operations, SIEM analysis, endpoint investigation, network forensics, and threat intelligence in scenarios featuring modern attack techniques including fileless malware, living-off-the-land tactics, and cloud-based compromises.

The certification addresses the growing industry demand for skilled incident responders, as organizations increasingly recognize that effective incident response capabilities are critical for minimizing breach impact and ensuring rapid recovery. eCIR-certified professionals are positioned for expanded career opportunities in high-demand roles such as SOC analysts, incident response specialists, digital forensics investigators, and cybersecurity consultants.

“I'm proud of the depth of research and real-world experience that went into updating this exam. It was produced by a team with decades of combined frontline cybersecurity expertise, who worked with an active Security Operations Center to confirm the most current processes, procedures, tools, and areas of concern. The result is a certification that is absolutely up-to-date with the activities a modern incident responder will face, and uses the same data and tooling responders see on shift,” says Tracy Wallace, Director of Content Development at INE.

The updated eCIR certification is now available for purchase and can be paired with INE Security's comprehensive cybersecurity training programs. These programs include everything from introductory materials to advanced hands-on training designed to prepare professionals for the evolving demands of the cybersecurity industry.

For more information or to enroll in the eCIR certification program, visit ine.com.

About INE Security

INE Security is a leading provider of online cybersecurity education, offering a comprehensive suite of hands-on courses and certification programs designed to meet the needs of professionals at all levels. INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IS/IT professionals looking to advance their careers. With a global community of learners, INE Security equips individuals and organizations with the skills necessary to defend against and combat modern cyber threats, offering a wide range of security certifications to build and elevate cybersecurity careers.

Attachment