New Plan International Canada survey finds 77% of Canadians support funding refugee education programs abroad

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As students return to classrooms across Canada, half of the world’s 13 million refugee children will remain out of school. A new survey by children’s rights and girls’ equality organization Plan International Canada found that most Canadians want this to change. Close to 4 in 5 (77%) agree that Canada should help fund education programs for refugee and displaced children around the world.

Ahead of International Literacy Day, September 8, the organization invites the public to learn and share how Canada leads global education programs for refugees that create a more just, stable and prosperous future for children, Canadians and the world. This work, which helps displaced children return to school despite the complex and challenging circumstances they face, is especially important for girls, who are disproportionately affected during crises and are more likely to drop out of school.

One such initiative is Plan Canada’s Refugee Education and Development (READ) project, funded by Global Affairs Canada. The project brings inclusive education to refugee and displaced children in the Lake Chad Basin, a region that is grappling with one of the world’s largest displacement crises.

There, millions of people are caught in the crossfire of violence, drought and hunger, with many children not having access to education. The READ project aims to change this, working closely with community partners on sustainable solutions that build local skills and infrastructure. By rebuilding classrooms, training teachers and supporting refugee-led organizations, the project creates safe, inclusive spaces for learning, where all children are welcome. The project will support 40,000 children’s schooling and assist 200 partner organizations.

“Unfortunately, about half of all refugee and displaced children around the world, especially girls, struggle to access quality, safe and inclusive education,” says Dr. Tanjina Mirza, Chief Programs Officer at Plan International Canada. “Not only does this make it more difficult for them to fulfill their plans and ambitions for the future, but it is also a missed opportunity for all of us. We know girls’ education has a strong positive relationship to economic growth and can support cohesion in communities affected by conflict. By returning displaced children to school, we are actively building a better world for us all.”

To learn more about the READ project, the unique challenges refugee and displaced children face, and how Plan International Canada is helping uphold their dreams for the future, visit PlanCanada.ca.

These findings are from a survey conducted by Plan International Canada from July 23 to July 25, 2025, among a representative sample of 1,500 online adult Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

