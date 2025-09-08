Persephone Biosciences Hits 10,000 Families on Waitlist for First-of-Its-Kind Infant Synbiotic

In just over a month, 10,000 parents and caregivers joined the waitlist for Persephone’s science-driven synbiotic designed to restore critical gut microbes in babies.

The milestone underscores the urgent demand for solutions that support healthy immune development from day one.



SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Persephone Biosciences , a pioneering biotech company focused on unlocking the potential of the microbiome to impact human health, today announced that more than 10,000 families have joined the waitlist for its upcoming infant and toddler synbiotic — less than six weeks after opening sign-ups.

The record pace of demand reflects growing awareness among parents of the importance of the infant gut microbiome and the urgent need for solutions to restore missing beneficial bacteria in babies today.

“Parents know something is broken,” said Stephanie Culler, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder of Persephone Biosciences. “For decades, babies in modern societies have been missing keystone gut microbes that are critical for immune system development. The overwhelming response to our waitlist shows just how many families are looking for safe, science-driven ways to fill that gap.”

Tomorrow, Persephone will formally unveil its Daily Synergistic Synbiotic, the first infant and toddler probiotic specifically designed for the modern microbiome. Built on the company’s landmark My Baby Biome study — the largest and most comprehensive U.S. infant microbiome study to date — the synbiotic is formulated to help restore balance to the gut microbiome during the critical first 1,000 days of life.

The product announcement follows the recent publication of Persephone’s findings in Communications Biology, a Nature Portfolio journal.

