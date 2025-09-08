CleanCore Solutions Acquires 285,420,000 DOGE with Strategic Goal to Accumulate First Milestone Target of 1 Billion DOGE in 30 Days as the Newly Launched Official Dogecoin Treasury

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) (“CleanCore” or the “Company”) today announced that it has acquired 285,420,000 Dogecoin (“Dogecoin” or “DOGE”), representing approximately US$68 million, through its newly launched and Dogecoin Foundation-backed treasury strategy (the “Official Dogecoin Treasury” or “Treasury”). The Treasury has been established to strategically accumulate DOGE in anticipation of increased utility and adoption, driven by the efforts of House of Doge, the newly formed corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation.

With this acquisition, the Treasury has achieved the status of becoming the single largest DOGE digital asset treasury (DAT) in just under a week.

Additionally, CleanCore announced today that it has established its first milestone target to acquire up to 1 billion DOGE within the next 30 days. This accumulation strategy represents the initial step in the Company’s long-term objective of securing 5% of the circulating supply of Dogecoin, reflecting strong conviction in Dogecoin’s potential as a widely accepted and decentralized global cryptocurrency.

The utility-driven demand for Dogecoin is expected to accelerate as House of Doge anticipates unveiling several initiatives in the coming months. These efforts are focused on unlocking advanced real-world use cases for Dogecoin across payments, tokenization, staking-like products, and global remittances. House of Doge believes this will position DOGE as a leading cryptocurrency for everyday use.

“ZONE’s treasury was created to capture the value of Dogecoin’s ability to serve as the people’s currency,” said Marco Margiotta, who is the Chief Investment Officer of CleanCore and Chief Executive Officer of House of Doge. “Our treasury strategy is aligned with the forward-looking vision of House of Doge, where increased utility is expected to translate into broader adoption, making Dogecoin more in demand as a global digital asset.”

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. This includes developing financial products, real-world asset tokenization, cultural partnerships, and building the first Foundation-backed Dogecoin treasury strategy to anchor long-term utility and growth. Through these initiatives, House of Doge is leading Dogecoin into its next era, where it goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

About CleanCore Solutions, Inc.

In addition to the Official Dogecoin Treasury, CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company’s mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come. For more information, please visit https://www.cleancoresol.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about our views of future expectations, plans, and prospects with respect to the Official Dogecoin Treasury established with CleanCore, objectives of the Treasury, plans to acquire a certain amount of Dogecoin within a set period, the future utility of Dogecoin, and other House of Doge initiatives, that constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements. Any and all forward-looking statements are based on House of Doge’s and/or CleanCore’s management’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although House of Doge and CleanCore believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they can give no assurance that their expectations will be attained. Neither House of Doge nor CleanCore undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks such as those set forth in “Risk Factors” included in CleanCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.