Onco360® Has Been Selected as a National Specialty Pharmacy Partner for Wayrilz™ (rilzabrutinib)

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onco360®, the nation’s leading independent specialty pharmacy, has been selected as a pharmacy partner by Sanofi for Wayrilz (rilzabrutinib), which has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adults with persistent or chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. This indication was approved based on the pivotal LUNA 3 study.1

“Onco360 is proud to partner with Sanofi and support patients in need of Wayrilz, reinforcing our commitment to expanding access and delivering solutions for patients facing serious and complex conditions,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer. “Wayrilz brings renewed hope for patients managing the ongoing challenges of immune thrombocytopenia.”

Wayrilz is a novel, oral, reversible, Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that can help address the root causes of immune dysregulation in ITP. BTK, expressed in B cells, macrophages, and other innate immune cells, plays a critical role in inflammatory pathways and multiple immune-mediated disease processes.1 ITP is a rare, complex autoimmune disorder characterized by low platelet counts (less than 100,000/μL) resulting from both increased platelet destruction and decreased platelet production, along with other potentially significant mental and physical manifestations.

The efficacy of Wayrilz was evaluated in the LUNA 3 phase 3 study that showed oral Wayrilz 400 mg twice daily met the primary and secondary endpoints, demonstrating a positive impact on sustained platelet counts and other ITP symptoms​. Wayrilz demonstrated manageable safety and tolerability adverse events. The most common adverse reactions experienced with Wayrilz were diarrhea, nausea, headache, abdominal pain, and COVID-19.1

Please read the full prescribing information for Wayrilz.

About Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy

Onco360 is the nation’s largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.com.

