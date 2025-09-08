CN Expands Firefighting Fleet with New Assets and Upgrades to Existing Trains

MONTREAL, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced that it has expanded its firefighting capabilities with new assets and upgrades to its specialized fire suppression fleet. Building on its 2024 wildfire response, CN has strengthened its ability to protect its network infrastructure and support local firefighters during another severe wildfire season.

In 2025, CN introduced two independent firefighting railcars, Oceanus and Amphitrite. Each carry 25,000 gallons of water and is equipped with cannons, pumps, and hose support. The units can be deployed rapidly and operate either independently or with larger trains.

"At CN, our priority is to safeguard the critical rail infrastructure and supply chains that communities and businesses rely on every day. These new assets strengthen our ability to defend our network, protecting supply chain corridors from the threat of wildfires while also supporting emergency responders. Together, we are ensuring resilience where it matters most."

— Mark Grubbs, Vice-President, Safety and Environment

CN also launched a pilot program testing fire trailers for smaller fires along the right of way. Each trailer holds 350 gallons of water and features a fixed water cannon for off-track wildfire response.

To further bolster efforts in British Columbia, CN stationed eight additional 30,000-gallon tank cars in strategic locations. These cars helped ensure the availability of additional water supply in water-scarce regions.

Upgrades to Existing Firefighting Fleet

CN also enhanced its existing Neptune, Trident, and Poseidon trains, first deployed during the 2024 Jasper wildfires. These assets are being upgraded to increase their water capacity by more than double, improving CN’s ability to assist emergency efforts near rail infrastructure and in hard-to-reach fire zones.

