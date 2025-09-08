CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of 2025 Investor Update

 | Source: CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

Houston, TX, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Date: September 29, 2025

 

Time:  3:30 p.m. Central time or 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

 

Listen via internet:  http://investors.centerpointenergy.com/

 

Click "Investors", and click the link "CenterPoint Energy, Inc. 2025 Investor Update"

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is a multi-state electric and natural gas delivery company serving approximately 7 million metered customers across Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston and is the only Texas-domiciled investor-owned utility. As of June 30, 2025, the company had approximately $44 billion in assets. With approximately 8,300 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been serving customers for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com. - See more at: https://www.centerpointenergy.com/en-us/corporate/about-us/news/2092#sthash.ThlHGyKJ.dpuf 


 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                CenterPoint Advisory
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data