James Altucher Speaks on What He Believes to Be Trump and Musk’s “AI Mothership” Plan

Baltimore, MD, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A released presentation from bestselling author and entrepreneur James Altucher has revealed stunning details about Elon Musk’s most ambitious project yet: the creation of an AI Mothership. The briefing ties this technological leap directly to one of President Donald Trump’s earliest acts in office.

The briefing opens with a striking line: “THE WORLD’S TWO MOST POWERFUL MEN are teaming up to unlock the full power of ARTIFICIAL SUPERINTELLIGENCE” .

Trump Clears the Path

The presentation highlights Trump’s early move: “In one of his FIRST acts as President… Donald Trump overturned Executive Order #14110”.

That order, signed by President Biden in October 2023, had “limited the development of U.S. artificial intelligence with burdensome regulations and safety procedures … that, until now, have prevented us from unleashing its true power”.

By lifting those restrictions, Trump cleared the way for Musk’s most ambitious AI project to accelerate.

Musk’s AI Mothership in Memphis

While Washington reset policy, Musk was already building. Altucher reveals: “Right here, at a remote warehouse in Memphis, TN… Elon Musk has created the AI mothership… An innovation of such enormous proportion… That he has already surpassed all the leading AI developers” .

Those developers include the world’s largest tech companies: “Microsoft… Meta… OpenAI… Google… and even Nvidia”.

The presentation makes clear Musk’s ambitions: “Musk says this project will help him unlock the deepest secrets of the universe… And achieve things — possibly in a matter of weeks — that we can’t even fathom” .

The Coming Wave of Superintelligence

Altucher frames Musk’s mothership as the dawn of a second wave: “This will lead to the rise of AI 2.0… Or what I call ‘Artificial Superintelligence’” .

The speed and scale, he warns, will rival the greatest revolutions in history. “We are about to enter an age of exponential innovation — and wealth” .

A Global Contest

The briefing doesn’t shy away from the stakes: “Make no mistake. We are in an AI arms race, and America is determined to win” .

With Musk’s Memphis mothership and Trump’s deregulation, Altucher argues the U.S. has positioned itself to outpace rivals in China, Europe, and beyond. The presentation cautions: “What you’re about to see could change your life — forever” .

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a computer scientist, entrepreneur, bestselling author, and venture capitalist. He managed millions on Wall Street, launched hedge funds, and became one of the first to design proprietary AI trading research software. Known for correctly predicting the rise of Bitcoin, Facebook, and Apple before they became mainstream, Altucher now turns his focus to Elon Musk’s AI Mothership — and the Trump-backed policy shifts accelerating its rise.