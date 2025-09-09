Cerence AI Showcases Next-Gen Agentic In-Car Experience with Microsoft and SiMa.ai at IAA Mobility 2025

MUNICH and BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IAA Mobility 2025 -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, today debuted expanded capabilities in Cerence xUI™, the company’s in-vehicle agentic AI assistant platform, at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, Germany. These advanced capabilities help to transform in-car AI from reactive voice assistants to proactive, agentic partners, using deeper contextual understanding to deliver faster, more personalized interactions.

As end-user demand for AI-powered experiences accelerates, automakers are seeking fast, cost-effective ways to bring large language model-powered intelligence into both new cars and cars already on the road. Cerence solves this with xUI, its hybrid, agentic AI platform powered by Cerence’s CaLLM™ family of large and small language models (LLMs and SLMs). It integrates third-party language models, real-time data, and context from the car to deliver in-vehicle AI assistants that support, inform and entertain users through natural voice interaction and seamless orchestration between agents.

Throughout IAA, Cerence AI will showcase the latest advancements to xUI through demos running in two vehicles and several demo stations. Highlights include:

Conversational AI at the Edge

Edge computing ensures that voice, touch and visual AI functions remain available regardless of connectivity so that users have always-on access to critical functions. It also reduces latency, leading to a more natural, intuitive experience.

For automakers, resilience and flexibility between edge and cloud are increasingly important. As OEMs grapple with platform complexity and supply chain challenges, there is a growing need for hardware-agnostic solutions that deliver reliable, cost-effective performance. CaLLM Edge is designed to meet this demand: it is engineered for seamless cross-platform compatibility and optimized to run efficiently across a wide range of hardware architectures. New at IAA, Cerence will showcase CaLLM™ Edge, its embedded small language model, running on SiMa.ai’s power-efficient machine learning system on chip (MLSoC), Modalix.

AI That Understands the World Around You

Cerence xUI’s multi-modal capabilities allow in-car AI assistants to understand the world around the vehicle and seamlessly process a broader range of user input. Powered by CaLLM, Cerence xUI enables drivers and passengers to interact naturally through voice and touch, combined with input methods like vision detection – even using multiple video feeds in parallel.

Agentic AI for Safer This Work on the Go

Cerence AI is developing a new mobile work AI agent in close collaboration with Microsoft. The AI agent will run on Cerence xUI and integrate Microsoft 365 Copilot, allowing people who choose to work in the car to do so more safely and securely through voice-first access to Microsoft 365 Copilot, Teams, Outlook and OneNote. Users will be able to use the agent to draft messages, compose meeting agendas, and receive morning debriefs – all via voice – enabling hands-free, eyes-on-the-road interaction to help reduce driver distraction.

With Cerence xUI’s purpose-built, agentic architecture, the mobile work agent can seamlessly and proactively orchestrate between Microsoft 365 Copilot and other domains like navigation to enable a cohesive and context-aware user experience.

Expanding the Partner Ecosystem

Cerence AI’s partner ecosystem is central to delivering value for automakers and their drivers. Showcasing collaborations with MediaTek, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and SiMa.ai., Cerence AI’s IAA demonstrations show how an ecosystem approach empowers automakers to innovate faster and deliver differentiated experiences to their customers. Cerence AI will also be present in other booths at IAA – 4screen (Booth D40, Hall A2) will demonstrate how its collaboration with Cerence helps OEMs unlock new revenue streams with contextualized targeted offers powered by AI, and Cerence AI solutions are featured in various automaker booths throughout the show.

Attendees can explore Cerence AI’s latest innovations at Booth D21, Hall B2 at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, Germany. To learn more about Cerence AI, visit www.cerence.ai, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys. With more than 525 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit www.cerence.ai.

