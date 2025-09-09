Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – third tranche for 2025

Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 23 July 2025.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 24 July to no later than 27 October 2025.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 23 July 2025, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/651645

From 1 September to 5 September 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,380,082 own shares at an average price of NOK 245.2486 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 1 September OSE 264,082 248.6700 65,669,270.94 CEUX TQEX 2 September OSE 267,200 249.7800 66,741,216.00 CEUX TQEX 3 September OSE 280,000 245.2528 68,670,784.00 CEUX TQEX 4 September OSE 282,000 241.3664 68,065,324.80 CEUX TQEX 5 September OSE 286,800 241.6895 69,316,548.60 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,380,082 245.2486 338,463,144.34 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 6,891,119 254.4871 1,753,701,047.69 CEUX TQEX Total 6,891,119 254.4871 1,753,701,047.69 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 8,271,201 252.9456 2,092,164,192.03 CEUX TQEX Total 8,271,201 252.9456 2,092,164,192.03

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 34,187,306 own shares, corresponding to 1.34% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 24,648,389 own shares, corresponding to 0.96% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

