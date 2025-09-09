Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
09 September 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 08 September 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 458.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 462.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):461.499733

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,653,127 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,277,303 have voting rights and 3,070,500 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE461.49973315,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
570459.5008:14:56LSE  
396458.5008:55:23LSE  
223458.0010:00:21LSE  
17458.5010:58:56LSE  
190460.5011:49:50LSE  
169460.5011:49:50LSE  
296460.5011:49:50LSE  
209460.5012:57:38LSE  
228460.5012:57:38LSE  
237460.5013:04:02LSE  
628461.5013:55:01LSE  
188462.0014:02:16LSE  
188462.0014:02:25LSE  
690462.5014:04:01LSE  
82462.5014:04:01LSE  
188462.0014:27:15LSE  
16462.0014:30:34LSE  
172462.0014:30:34LSE  
437462.0014:30:34LSE  
188462.0014:31:11LSE  
256462.5014:44:13LSE  
188462.0014:48:35LSE  
188462.0014:48:35LSE  
188462.0014:48:35LSE  
188462.0014:51:40LSE  
188462.0014:51:40LSE  
84462.0014:51:40LSE  
10462.0014:51:40LSE  
6462.0014:51:40LSE  
188462.0014:52:03LSE  
188462.0014:56:37LSE  
181462.0014:56:39LSE  
188462.0014:56:39LSE  
16462.0014:56:39LSE  
188462.0014:56:49LSE  
188462.0014:56:49LSE  
180462.0014:56:49LSE  
196461.0014:58:44LSE  
197460.0015:00:58LSE  
64460.0015:00:58LSE  
86460.0015:01:10LSE  
221460.0015:01:10LSE  
188460.0015:22:04LSE  
221460.0015:22:04LSE  
782460.5015:30:49LSE  
985462.0015:58:37LSE  
187462.0015:58:37LSE  
939462.0015:58:37LSE  
187462.5016:04:47LSE  
918462.5016:04:47LSE  
187462.5016:04:47LSE  
187462.5016:04:47LSE  
187462.5016:04:47LSE  
187462.5016:04:47LSE  
187462.5016:04:47LSE  
187462.5016:04:47LSE  
187462.5016:04:47LSE  
4462.5016:04:47LSE  
187462.5016:08:17LSE  
145462.5016:08:17LSE  
259462.0016:10:00LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global
About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


