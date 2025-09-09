Transaction in own shares

 | Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC                                        
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
09 September 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 08 September 2025 it had purchased a total of 90,651 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased88,294-2,357
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)541.00p-538.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)537.00p-537.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)540.29p-537.66p

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 361,207,036 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 361,207,036.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
08-09-202516:13:02GBp1,270541.00XLONxeaNfJhrNW8
08-09-202515:29:10GBp565541.00XLONxeaNfJhsvTT
08-09-202515:29:10GBp49541.00XLONxeaNfJhsvTU
08-09-202515:26:45GBp1,380540.50XLONxeaNfJhsaTc
08-09-202515:16:38GBp1,899539.50XLONxeaNfJhsfn5
08-09-202515:16:37GBp804539.50XLONxeaNfJhsfzh
08-09-202515:15:38GBp491539.50XLONxeaNfJhsM17
08-09-202515:14:39GBp855539.50XLONxeaNfJhsNIk
08-09-202515:13:40GBp345539.50XLONxeaNfJhsLks
08-09-202515:13:40GBp17539.50XLONxeaNfJhsLku
08-09-202515:13:13GBp173539.50XLONxeaNfJhsLN@
08-09-202515:13:13GBp110539.50XLONxeaNfJhsLN0
08-09-202515:13:13GBp9539.50XLONxeaNfJhsLN2
08-09-202515:13:13GBp239539.50XLONxeaNfJhsLMf
08-09-202515:12:39GBp404539.50XLONxeaNfJhsI1o
08-09-202515:12:39GBp21539.50XLONxeaNfJhsI1q
08-09-202515:12:39GBp21539.50XLONxeaNfJhsI1u
08-09-202515:12:38GBp709539.50XLONxeaNfJhsI2e
08-09-202515:12:38GBp248539.50XLONxeaNfJhsI2Q
08-09-202515:12:38GBp561539.50XLONxeaNfJhsIDW
08-09-202515:09:44GBp289540.00XLONxeaNfJhsU1r
08-09-202515:08:45GBp1,043540.00XLONxeaNfJhsVK0
08-09-202515:07:09GBp366540.00XLONxeaNfJhsTAd
08-09-202515:07:09GBp267540.00XLONxeaNfJhsTAf
08-09-202515:07:09GBp1,646540.00XLONxeaNfJhsTAh
08-09-202515:04:49GBp99540.00XLONxeaNfJhsPdb
08-09-202515:04:49GBp220540.00XLONxeaNfJhsPdd
08-09-202515:04:49GBp16540.00XLONxeaNfJhsPdf
08-09-202515:04:49GBp477540.00XLONxeaNfJhsPdh
08-09-202515:04:49GBp102540.00XLONxeaNfJhsPdj
08-09-202515:03:50GBp388540.00XLONxeaNfJhs65s
08-09-202515:02:52GBp2,225540.00XLONxeaNfJhs7MJ
08-09-202514:58:31GBp474540.00XLONxeaNfJhs19D
08-09-202514:58:30GBp1,593540.00XLONxeaNfJhs1AV
08-09-202514:57:56GBp424540.50XLONxeaNfJhsE3l
08-09-202514:57:43GBp222540.50XLONxeaNfJhsEN6
08-09-202514:57:42GBp221540.50XLONxeaNfJhsEHn
08-09-202514:57:42GBp219540.50XLONxeaNfJhsEH$
08-09-202514:57:42GBp14540.50XLONxeaNfJhsEH1
08-09-202514:57:42GBp123540.50XLONxeaNfJhsEHB
08-09-202514:57:42GBp612540.50XLONxeaNfJhsEHC
08-09-202514:57:42GBp723540.50XLONxeaNfJhsEGd
08-09-202514:57:42GBp455540.50XLONxeaNfJhsEG1
08-09-202514:57:42GBp49540.50XLONxeaNfJhsEGD
08-09-202514:57:42GBp179540.50XLONxeaNfJhsEGE
08-09-202514:57:42GBp29540.50XLONxeaNfJhsEJg
08-09-202514:57:42GBp199540.50XLONxeaNfJhsEJi
08-09-202514:57:42GBp224540.50XLONxeaNfJhsEJN
08-09-202514:57:41GBp29540.50XLONxeaNfJhsEIb
08-09-202514:57:41GBp191540.50XLONxeaNfJhsEId
08-09-202514:57:41GBp227540.50XLONxeaNfJhsEIq
08-09-202514:57:41GBp219540.50XLONxeaNfJhsEI5
08-09-202514:57:41GBp222540.50XLONxeaNfJhsEIC
08-09-202514:57:41GBp225540.50XLONxeaNfJhsETZ
08-09-202514:55:31GBp67540.50XLONxeaNfJhsDCN
08-09-202514:51:49GBp216540.50XLONxeaNfJhtszV
08-09-202514:51:49GBp1,270540.50XLONxeaNfJhtsyb
08-09-202514:47:55GBp3,849541.00XLONxeaNfJhtmdS
08-09-202514:47:55GBp15541.00XLONxeaNfJhtmdU
08-09-202514:47:55GBp254541.00XLONxeaNfJhtmcW
08-09-202514:41:41GBp33540.50XLONxeaNfJhtuIk
08-09-202514:41:41GBp51540.50XLONxeaNfJhtuIm
08-09-202514:41:41GBp217540.50XLONxeaNfJhtuIy
08-09-202514:41:19GBp61540.50XLONxeaNfJhtvvj
08-09-202514:40:01GBp116540.50XLONxeaNfJhtdmd
08-09-202514:38:21GBp234540.50XLONxeaNfJhtb1I
08-09-202514:34:54GBp840540.50XLONxeaNfJhtkDZ
08-09-202514:30:09GBp810540.00XLONxeaNfJhtMv2
08-09-202514:27:50GBp829540.50XLONxeaNfJhtLMd
08-09-202514:27:50GBp2,362541.00XLONxeaNfJhtLMf
08-09-202514:27:50GBp270540.00XLONxeaNfJhtLMh
08-09-202513:11:45GBp264541.00XLONxeaNfJhmOY6
08-09-202512:56:59GBp10540.50XLONxeaNfJhmCpU
08-09-202512:56:59GBp216541.00XLONxeaNfJhmCob
08-09-202512:56:00GBp205541.00XLONxeaNfJhmDlp
08-09-202512:56:00GBp11541.00XLONxeaNfJhmDls
08-09-202512:53:03GBp224541.00XLONxeaNfJhmBAp
08-09-202512:52:04GBp275541.00XLONxeaNfJhm8wW
08-09-202512:46:38GBp671540.50XLONxeaNfJhnq8k
08-09-202512:46:38GBp1,078540.50XLONxeaNfJhnq80
08-09-202512:46:38GBp233540.50XLONxeaNfJhnq85
08-09-202512:46:10GBp229541.00XLONxeaNfJhnreg
08-09-202512:46:10GBp100541.00XLONxeaNfJhnrei
08-09-202512:45:22GBp271541.00XLONxeaNfJhnrQn
08-09-202512:45:22GBp91541.00XLONxeaNfJhnrQp
08-09-202512:45:22GBp278541.00XLONxeaNfJhnrQv
08-09-202512:45:22GBp109541.00XLONxeaNfJhnrQx
08-09-202512:45:22GBp293541.00XLONxeaNfJhnrQB
08-09-202512:45:22GBp295541.00XLONxeaNfJhnrQH
08-09-202512:45:22GBp295541.00XLONxeaNfJhnrQN
08-09-202512:45:22GBp298541.00XLONxeaNfJhnobf
08-09-202512:45:22GBp9541.00XLONxeaNfJhnobh
08-09-202512:45:22GBp298541.00XLONxeaNfJhnob2
08-09-202512:45:22GBp11541.00XLONxeaNfJhnob4
08-09-202512:45:22GBp298541.00XLONxeaNfJhnobO
08-09-202512:45:22GBp258541.00XLONxeaNfJhnobU
08-09-202512:45:22GBp250541.00XLONxeaNfJhnoaW
08-09-202512:45:22GBp100541.00XLONxeaNfJhnoaY
08-09-202512:45:22GBp477541.00XLONxeaNfJhnoaa
08-09-202512:45:21GBp16540.50XLONxeaNfJhnoav
08-09-202512:38:03GBp1,510540.50XLONxeaNfJhn$K@
08-09-202512:37:59GBp656540.50XLONxeaNfJhn$G$
08-09-202512:37:59GBp1,099541.00XLONxeaNfJhn$G4
08-09-202512:37:59GBp3541.00XLONxeaNfJhn$G6
08-09-202512:24:40GBp206540.50XLONxeaNfJhnb9N
08-09-202512:24:40GBp113540.50XLONxeaNfJhnb9P
08-09-202512:24:38GBp290540.50XLONxeaNfJhnbBr
08-09-202512:24:38GBp162540.50XLONxeaNfJhnbBI
08-09-202512:24:38GBp247540.50XLONxeaNfJhnbBK
08-09-202512:24:38GBp403540.50XLONxeaNfJhnbBQ
08-09-202512:21:35GBp78540.50XLONxeaNfJhnZST
08-09-202512:20:58GBp346540.50XLONxeaNfJhnWy7
08-09-202512:16:24GBp291540.50XLONxeaNfJhnl7i
08-09-202512:16:20GBp623540.50XLONxeaNfJhnl07
08-09-202512:16:20GBp599540.50XLONxeaNfJhnl09
08-09-202512:16:20GBp1,451541.00XLONxeaNfJhnl0D
08-09-202512:13:01GBp874541.00XLONxeaNfJhnjOh
08-09-202512:00:23GBp372541.00XLONxeaNfJhnJf5
08-09-202512:00:23GBp369541.00XLONxeaNfJhnJf7
08-09-202511:56:37GBp764541.00XLONxeaNfJhnHGh
08-09-202511:22:16GBp123540.50XLONxeaNfJhn83Z
08-09-202511:21:52GBp212541.00XLONxeaNfJhn8RQ
08-09-202511:21:52GBp247541.00XLONxeaNfJhn8Qb
08-09-202511:21:52GBp209541.00XLONxeaNfJhn8Qc
08-09-202510:56:08GBp325541.00XLONxeaNfJhodty
08-09-202510:48:49GBp509541.00XLONxeaNfJhoXf0
08-09-202510:42:17GBp530541.00XLONxeaNfJhogrN
08-09-202510:38:52GBp1541.00XLONxeaNfJhofju
08-09-202510:14:39GBp50540.50XLONxeaNfJho7ol
08-09-202510:14:39GBp360540.50XLONxeaNfJho7on
08-09-202510:14:23GBp81540.50XLONxeaNfJho738
08-09-202510:14:23GBp13540.50XLONxeaNfJho73A
08-09-202510:14:23GBp415540.50XLONxeaNfJho73C
08-09-202510:05:52GBp21540.50XLONxeaNfJho1Gu
08-09-202510:01:49GBp1540.00XLONxeaNfJhoCNL
08-09-202510:01:49GBp509540.00XLONxeaNfJhoCNS
08-09-202509:57:31GBp19540.00XLONxeaNfJho8ab
08-09-202509:57:31GBp326540.00XLONxeaNfJho8at
08-09-202509:56:03GBp4540.00XLONxeaNfJho9fW
08-09-202509:55:43GBp216540.00XLONxeaNfJho9zO
08-09-202509:55:43GBp509540.00XLONxeaNfJho9yW
08-09-202509:51:28GBp253540.50XLONxeaNfJhpqDv
08-09-202509:51:28GBp563540.50XLONxeaNfJhpqDx
08-09-202509:49:21GBp84541.00XLONxeaNfJhpoqW
08-09-202509:49:21GBp308541.00XLONxeaNfJhpoqY
08-09-202509:49:21GBp864540.50XLONxeaNfJhpoqh
08-09-202509:48:39GBp59541.00XLONxeaNfJhpo8g
08-09-202509:48:39GBp30541.00XLONxeaNfJhpo8e
08-09-202509:48:39GBp216541.00XLONxeaNfJhpo8t
08-09-202509:48:39GBp6,078541.00XLONxeaNfJhpo8y
08-09-202509:48:39GBp56541.00XLONxeaNfJhpo81
08-09-202509:48:39GBp29541.00XLONxeaNfJhpo83
08-09-202509:48:39GBp102541.00XLONxeaNfJhpo8C
08-09-202509:48:39GBp250541.00XLONxeaNfJhpo8E
08-09-202509:48:39GBp253541.00XLONxeaNfJhpo8G
08-09-202509:20:56GBp206540.50XLONxeaNfJhpjW5
08-09-202509:20:56GBp580540.50XLONxeaNfJhpjW7
08-09-202509:03:56GBp908540.50XLONxeaNfJhpSV4
08-09-202509:03:24GBp509540.50XLONxeaNfJhpT@5
08-09-202509:01:00GBp3,247541.00XLONxeaNfJhpRVP
08-09-202509:01:00GBp38541.00XLONxeaNfJhpRVS
08-09-202509:01:00GBp1541.00XLONxeaNfJhpRVU
08-09-202508:49:38GBp303540.50XLONxeaNfJhpFce
08-09-202508:46:06GBp565540.50XLONxeaNfJhpAhc
08-09-202508:46:01GBp509540.50XLONxeaNfJhpAzy
08-09-202508:43:21GBp216540.50XLONxeaNfJhp8EB
08-09-202508:43:21GBp1,686540.50XLONxeaNfJhp8EH
08-09-202508:43:21GBp290540.50XLONxeaNfJhp8EJ
08-09-202508:43:21GBp250540.50XLONxeaNfJhp8EL
08-09-202508:39:30GBp81539.00XLONxeaNfJhiqlq
08-09-202508:39:30GBp700539.00XLONxeaNfJhiqls
08-09-202508:39:30GBp509539.00XLONxeaNfJhiqlz
08-09-202508:37:58GBp250538.50XLONxeaNfJhirFu
08-09-202508:37:58GBp700538.50XLONxeaNfJhirFw
08-09-202508:37:58GBp525538.00CHIXxeaNfJhirF3
08-09-202508:37:58GBp509538.50XLONxeaNfJhirF5
08-09-202508:22:38GBp107538.00XLONxeaNfJhic1L
08-09-202508:22:38GBp383538.00XLONxeaNfJhic1N
08-09-202508:22:38GBp161538.00XLONxeaNfJhic1P
08-09-202508:17:11GBp315537.00XLONxeaNfJhiY89
08-09-202508:15:50GBp275537.50CHIXxeaNfJhiZEh
08-09-202508:15:50GBp315537.50XLONxeaNfJhiZEj
08-09-202508:15:11GBp319537.00CHIXxeaNfJhiWhT
08-09-202508:15:07GBp257537.50CHIXxeaNfJhiWti
08-09-202508:15:07GBp451537.50CHIXxeaNfJhiWtk
08-09-202508:15:07GBp305537.50XLONxeaNfJhiWtm
08-09-202508:14:01GBp530538.00CHIXxeaNfJhiXjD
08-09-202508:14:01GBp100538.00XLONxeaNfJhiXjF
08-09-202508:14:00GBp4,337539.00XLONxeaNfJhiXle
08-09-202508:14:00GBp250538.50XLONxeaNfJhiXlg
08-09-202508:14:00GBp764538.50XLONxeaNfJhiXln
08-09-202508:13:49GBp1,168539.00XLONxeaNfJhiXq$
08-09-202508:13:49GBp114539.00XLONxeaNfJhiXq1
08-09-202508:13:49GBp250539.00XLONxeaNfJhiXq9
08-09-202508:06:54GBp40538.50XLONxeaNfJhijC7
08-09-202508:06:52GBp509538.50XLONxeaNfJhijFO

Recommended Reading

  • September 08, 2025 02:00 ET | Source: OSB GROUP PLC
    Transaction in own shares

    OSB GROUP PLC                                        ISIN: GB00BLDRH36008 September 2025 LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”) Transaction in Own Shares The Company...

    Read More
    Transaction in own shares
  • September 05, 2025 02:00 ET | Source: OSB GROUP PLC
    Transaction in own shares

    OSB GROUP PLC                                        ISIN: GB00BLDRH36005 September 2025 LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”) Transaction in Own Shares The Company...

    Read More
    Transaction in own shares