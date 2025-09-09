Arco Vara AS public bond offering announcement

Arco Vara AS hereby announces the public offering of its bonds. The offering will be carried out on the basis of the prospectus approved by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority on 8 September 2025, which has been published on the date of this announcement on the websites of Arco Vara and the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority. The unsecured and unsubordinated bonds are publicly offered only in Estonia.

Main terms of the offering

Issuer Arco Vara AS Security EUR 8.80 ARCO VARA VÕLAKIRI 25-2028 Type of security Unsecured and unsubordinated bond ISIN EE0000002244 Type of offering Public offering to retail and institutional investors in Estonia, targeted offering to institutional investors in Latvia and Lithuania Issue volume EUR 10 million, with the possibility to increase up to EUR 15 million Nominal value EUR 100 Interest rate 8.8% per annum Interest payments Quarterly (24 September, 24 December, 24 March, and 24 June) Subscription period 10 September 2025, 10:00 – 19 September 2025, 16:00 (Estonian time) Value date 24 September 2025 Maturity date 24 September 2028 Admission to trading Application to Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange Baltic Bond List First trading day on or about 25 September 2025 Prospectus approved 08.09.2025 by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority Covenants Equity ratio ≥35% of total assets;

Ownership in subsidiaries ≥75%;

Real estate may not be sold or disposed of below market value Arrangers Redgate Capital and LHV Legal advisor Law Firm WIDEN





The bonds are unsecured and unsubordinated. This means that any pledged assets or other collateral do not secure the bonds, and the bondholders’ claims are not preferred over other obligations. The bondholders’ claims rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of Arco Vara AS. In the event that the issuer experiences financial difficulties, the bondholders’ claims will be satisfied on equal terms together with other creditors of the same ranking.

Offering timetable

10.09.2025 at 10.00 Beginning of the subscription period for the bonds 19.09.2025 at 16.00* End of the subscription period for the bonds 22.09.2025 Disclosure of the allocation results of the bonds 24.09.2025 or around that date Transfer of the bonds to investors’ securities accounts 25.09.2025 or around that date First trading day of the bonds on Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange Baltic Bond List

*The custodian may set an earlier deadline for submitting subscription orders.

Submission of subscription orders

In order to subscribe for the bonds during the Offering, an investor must have a securities account with a Nasdaq CSD SE Estonian branch (hereinafter Nasdaq CSD) account operator. An investor wishing to subscribe for the bonds should contact its securities account custodian and submit the subscription undertaking during the offering period in the form indicated below. By submitting the subscription undertaking, an investor authorises the custodian who operates the investor’s current account connected to its securities account to immediately block the whole transaction amount on the investor’s current account until the settlement is completed or funds are released in accordance with the terms set out in the prospectus.

Owner of the securities account: Name of the investor Securities account: Number of the investor’s securities account Custodian: Name of the investor’s custodian Security: EUR 8.80 ARCO VARA VÕLAKIRI 25-2028 ISIN code: EE0000002244 Amount of securities: Amount of securities the investor wishes to subscribe Price (per bond): EUR 100 Transaction amount: The amount of securities the investor wishes to subscribe multiplied by Price (per bond) Counterparty: Arco Vara AS Securities account of the counterparty: 99113562556 Custodian of the counterparty: AS LHV Pank Value date: 24 September 2025 Type of settlement: „delivery versus payment“





Availability of the prospectus and bond terms

The prospectus and the terms and conditions of the bonds have been published and are available in electronic form on Arco Vara’s website at https://arcovara.com/en/for-investors/ and on the website of the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority at https://www.fi.ee.

Investor event

In connection with the public bond offering, Arco Vara will host an autumn investor event on 10 September 2025 in Lutheri Quarter, Tallinn, where real estate market trends will be discussed, as well as an overview of Arco Vara’s operations and future plans will be presented. The event will also provide a more detailed introduction to the bond terms, and participants will have the opportunity to visit the Lutheri Quarter development project on site. The event is free of charge and open to all interested parties. Registration for the investor event is available here: https://forms.gle/FsHyWTocEQbiBVgX7

Before investing in Arco Vara AS bonds, please read the prospectus and bond terms, and consult with an expert if necessary. This announcement is for information purposes only. It should not be considered as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy bonds or an invitation to subscribe to bonds. The bonds of Arco Vara AS will be publicly offered only in Estonia and the sale or offer of the bonds shall not take place in any jurisdiction where such offer, invitation or sale would be unlawful without the exception or qualification of law.

Darja Bolshakova

CFO

Arco Vara AS

darja.bolshakova@arcovara.com

