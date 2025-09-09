Changes in the Management of AB Artea Bankas

The Management Board of Artea Bankas has approved changes to the management and organizational structure.

The Management Board has received a notice from board member Mindaugas Rudys regarding his resignation from the bank's board. M. Rudys is resigning for personal reasons. 30 September, 2025, will be his last day as a member of the Management Board of Artea Bank and as Head of the Business Development Division. The company will announce the appointment of a new Board member in due course.

Separately, the Management board approved the updated organizational structure of the bank and appointed Tomas Varenbergas as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 1 October, 2025.

"Change is important in an evolving and ambitious organization. We are implementing the previously announced changes aiming to optimize the bank's operations and create a more effective organizational structure, while maintaining a focus on responsible risk management and delivering value to investors. The enhanced, business-focused organizational structure and clearly defined areas of responsibility of the management team will ensure the continuity of the strategy.

For his part, Mindaugas Rudys has made a significant contribution to the bank's evolution by developing modern, customer-oriented banking services. On behalf of the bank, I would like to thank him for the results we have achieved together and sincerely wish him success in the next stage of his career," says Vytautas Sinius, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of the Artea Bank.

Currently, the members of the Artea Bankas Management Board are Vytautas Sinius, Tomas Varenbergas, Laura Križinauskienė, Head of Private Client Division, and Algimantas Gaulia, Chief Risk Officer (CRO). In addition, Aurelija Geležiūnė, Head of the Bank's Legal, Compliance and Prevention Division and Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), has been elected to the Board and will take up her duties upon approval from the supervisory authority.

