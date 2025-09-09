Advantest Introduces Advanced Mask CD-SEM “E3660”

TOKYO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced the release of its next-generation CD-SEM* E3660, engineered for the dimensional metrology of photomasks and EUV masks used in cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing. Compared to the previous generation’s E3650, the E3660 delivers more than a 20% improvement in CD reproducibility, enabling process engineers to meet the stringent requirements of mask manufacturing at the 2nm node and beyond. By reinforcing lithography process control in advanced device fabrication, the E3660 furthers Advantest’s vision of providing holistic test solutions across the semiconductor value chain.

In state-of-the-art semiconductor device fabrication, continuous scaling and pattern complexity are driving a sharp increase in lithographic hotspots—locations where multi-patterning and pattern transfer become particularly error-prone. Masks used to form wafer circuitry are evolving, with higher layer counts and more intricate geometries. This, in turn, has significantly increased the number of required metrology sites, demanding measurement systems with both higher throughput and superior reproducibility.

The industry is also transitioning toward curvilinear mask patterns, enabled by advances in multi-beam mask writing and high-performance computing. These patterns are expected to see large-scale deployment around 2027 with the adoption of High Numerical Aperture EUV lithography in device production. To ensure design-to-mask fidelity under these conditions, CD-SEMs must not only provide highly reproducible critical dimension measurements but also generate SEM images with greater fidelity to true pattern contours. Moreover, metrology solutions must evolve to incorporate curvature-sensitive algorithms capable of quantifying deviations between complex mask features and original design intent.

Leading up to the development of the E3660, Advantest has collaborated with imec, a world-leading research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital technologies, to validate the correlation of CD-SEM results obtained from the “E3650” with those from Advantest’s previous generation CD-SEMs and EDA-based reference data. This enabled Advantest to improve metrology reliability and work with imec to advance the development and validation of new measurement techniques for curvilinear geometries. The E3660 platform reflects the outcome of this collaboration, achieving the reproducibility required for 2nm node mask manufacturing, enabling high-throughput measurement to handle increasing site counts, and providing unique measurement functions for curvilinear patterns.

By integrating these capabilities, the E3660 is positioned to deliver robust metrology support for the next generation of mask R&D and production environments.

Advantest will initially target the E3660 for deployment at Merchant Mask Shops, where commercial mask manufacturers produce masks for external customers, and Captive Mask Shops, which are in-house mask production facilities of semiconductor manufacturers. This activity establishes the E3660 as a core evaluation tool for advanced mask development and production qualification.

*Critical Dimension Scanning Electron Microscope: an electron microscope specialized for high-precision measurement of fine pattern dimensions on semiconductor wafers and masks.

