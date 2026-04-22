Advantest Introduces Pin Scale 5000B Digital Test Solution to Extend Capabilities of V93000 EXA Scale Test Platform

TOKYO, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857), a leading supplier of semiconductor test solutions, today announced Pin Scale 5000B, an enhanced digital test solution for the V93000 EXA Scale Platform designed to address the growing test requirements of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) devices.

AI and HPC semiconductor capabilities and complexity are growing swiftly, driven by advanced process nodes, heterogeneous integration and chiplet-based architectures. These devices require significantly higher structural and functional test coverage and processing of rapidly increasing volumes of test data.

The Pin Scale 5000B card significantly expands available vector memory, offering deep and scalable storage capacity aligned with industry demands. Hardware and software facilitate optimal memory usage in chiplet-based architectures, reducing customers’ overall consumption and associated costs while addressing evolving memory requirements for the future. The new card also enables customers to efficiently scale their existing test programs and hardware configurations in response to evolving device requirements.

This solution is engineered to accommodate contemporary scan fabric architectures, enabling concurrent testing of multiple IP cores using a streaming approach. Its new hardware capabilities allow test results to be observed across multiple cores within a single test pattern execution, enabling instantaneous insights into error distribution among the cores. These capabilities help improve structural coverage and core-level visibility, significantly reducing test times and cost-of-test.

The Pin Scale 5000B delivers high-bandwidth test access, offering data rates up to 5 Gbps through the proven pin electronics architecture of the Pin Scale 5000. Pin Scale 5000B is a fully compatible superset of the established Pin Scale 5000, complementing the V93000 portfolio.

“With AI and HPC devices pushing the limits of scale and integration, semiconductor test solutions must evolve just as rapidly,” said Ralf Stoffels, executive officer and division manager, V93000 Product Unit, Advantest. “Pin Scale 5000B builds on and complements our existing proven Pin Scale 5000 card to further expand the capabilities of the V93000 EXA Scale platform with the performance and scalability our customers need to address increasing device complexity.”

The Pin Scale 5000B digital test instrument is now ramping with key customers.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE Prime: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductor devices such as high-performance compute (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, industrial and consumer applications. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company offers a broad portfolio of test solutions that span the semiconductor value chain, developing advanced test solutions for wafer sort and final test, design verification and silicon validation, and system-level test solutions, as well as test handlers, device interfaces and scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing. Advantest also offers data analytics solutions designed to improve semiconductor yield. More information is available at https://www.advantest.com/en/.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Cassandra Koenig

cassandra.koenig@advantest.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1284ea70-e559-439c-901d-00cc5b837e77